Next week the start of one of the best times of the year starts for Michigan hunters.
October 1 is the start of the archery deer season, and roughly a month and a half later, Nov. 15, also known as Deer Day in Michigan, will be celebrated as the firearm deer hunting season begins. With that in mind, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising deer hunters to be prepared for changes to DNR deer check stations this fall.
Staffing and financial shortages will result in reductions in check station and drop-box locations, dates and hours operated, and the number of deer heads that will be accepted for chronic wasting disease testing.
Additionally, to protect hunters and DNR staff, some procedures will be changed to make deer check stations safer for all. Hunters are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, staying 6 feet away from other people, at DNR deer check stations. At many check stations, hunters will be required to stay in their vehicles while their deer is checked.
“It is an unprecedented time in our state’s history, with serious challenges that affect everyone. We ask for your patience and grace as we adapt to meet these challenges,‘ acting DNR Wildlife Division Chief Dan Kennedy said. “Michigan hunters have a long history of partnering with the DNR for the benefit and health of the state’s deer population. Let’s continue working together to protect public health, too.‘
DEER CHECK STATIONS AND DROP BOXES
Deer check station locations will be reduced this fall across much of the state, as well as, days and hours of operation, according to the DNR.
Many check stations will be open only during parts of the firearm deer season in November. Wait times may be longer than usual, especially during the firearm deer season, due to staffing reductions. It's also important to note that any changes in the state's COVID-19 situation could result in changes to planned locations and hours of operation.
In parts of the state where CWD and bovine tuberculosis samples are needed, check stations and drop boxes will be available to hunters beginning Oct. 3 and continuing into December and January.
Chad Stewart, deer, elk, and moose program leader for the Department of Natural Resources, said the Cadillac area will only have one check station at the Cadillac Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center, 6087 E M-115. He said while COVID-19 and finances are factors, Stewart said the lack of both chronic wasting disease and bovine tuberculosis also made it unnecessary for more check stations in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
Stewart also said moving forward, it might look similar in the coming years as reduced finances will be something the state contends with for the next couple years. He said deer hunter numbers were already declining, and now other financial factors will have to be dealt with so the DNR will be forced, like other entities, to real-world scenarios of doing more with less.
"Check stations are great, but they are expensive to operate. We can get a lot of that type of information through other means," Stewart said. "The focus this year will be disease surveillance. In previous years we would double-dip and get biological data too."
He said if an area doesn't have confirmed cases of either CWD or TB, which the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, then there are not as many opportunities for deer check stations. He also said for that reason, there aren't drop boxes in those four counties either.
Deer cooperator patches will be available at DNR deer check stations, during their hours of operation, while supplies last. The deer check station in Cadillac will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday from Oct. 3-Dec 12. It also will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 17-18. It will, however, be closed on Nov. 26-27.
The other nearby check station will be at the Paris DNR field office, 22250 Northland Drive. It will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 15-18 only.
Hours and locations of deer check stations across the state are available at Michigan.gov/DeerCheck.
DEER DISEASE SURVEILLANCE
The DNR still needs hunters’ help to learn more about the status of CWD in Michigan. Since the DNR no longer has the resources to test the same volume of deer heads as in the past, the department will prioritize gathering deer heads from in and around known CWD areas to gather more information about the extent of the disease in these locations.
In 2020, deer heads from southern Jackson, southern Isabella, and western Gratiot counties and from the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula (portions of Delta, Dickinson, and Menominee counties) will be accepted for CWD testing from Oct. 3-Jan. 4.
Deer heads from Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent, and Montcalm counties will be accepted for testing Nov. 15-18 only. USDA-approved lab testing is also available for hunters in these areas at any time.
Those who hunt in the remainder of the state and want their deer tested for CWD must submit their deer head to a USDA-approved lab for testing and charged a fee. Visit Michigan.gov/CWD for information about USDA-approved labs conducting CWD testing.
Carcasses from deer displaying symptoms of CWD will be tested throughout the deer season, regardless of where harvested.
Stewart again said Lake, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties have not had any confirmed cases of CWD or TB identified, and for that reason, the DNR doesn't have a strong presence in those counties this fall for the deer hunting seasons.
He said the DNR is hoping to initiate a more proactive surveillance program to combat the spread of both CWD and TB in the areas that currently don't have it, but that is financially not possible this year.
Deer will continue to be collected for annual TB surveillance in DMU 487 (Alcona, Alpena, Iosco, Montmorency, Oscoda, and Presque Isle counties). TB tests also will be conducted in Cheboygan, Crawford, Ogemaw, Otsego, and Roscommon counties, as well as parts of Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Emmet, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, and Saginaw counties as part of the state’s agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and continued commitment to conduct surveillance for potential TB expansion. See 2020 deer TB testing map. Although these are the DNR’s priority areas for TB surveillance, deer from anywhere in the state will be accepted for TB testing.
This fall, hunters coming in for disease testing are asked to bring only deer heads to check stations, removing them ahead of time, if possible. Those who would like to keep the antlers are asked to please remove those from the head but bring the antlers when they visit a check station so that antler measurements can be taken.
Information about the new check station procedures can be found in the 2020 Hunting Digest or at Michigan.gov/CWD.
