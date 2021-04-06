CADILLAC — The economic impact of COVID-19 has been personally devastating for those that have lost jobs or businesses.
But for local government, it's not been nearly as grim.
A year ago, as the country was entering the pandemic, Cadillac took some cautious steps to tighten the city's financial belt, anticipating that the city would lose revenue.
On Monday night, the city council moved to "unfreeze" and re-arrange some capital projects that had been paused due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.
The move was made during city council's regularly scheduled board meeting Monday.
It was one of two council meetings Monday. The earlier one, a work session on the city's proposed FY 2022 operating budget, contained more details on the impact of the pandemic on the city's budget.
Last year, state projections suggested the city would lose $115,000 in shared revenue following the pandemic, Finance Director Owen Roberts told city council Monday. That's the figure the city used when drafting the pandemic response plan in 2020. But instead of losing revenue from the state, the city's coming out ahead.
"As it turns out, at this point, we continue to follow the projections and those have not been quite as dire as they had originally predicted," Roberts said. "And essentially, by the end of '21 instead of losing $115,000, it looks like we'll actually get about $11,000 more than what we budgeted."
Other pandemic financial impacts are still up in the air. Though the city is expected to get approximately $1 million in federal COVID dollars but the exact amount and "fine print is also not yet provided, in a sense, to us—at least officially," said City Manager Marcus Peccia.
"Until we know what it's going to be and all the terms regarding using it, we're just trying not to get too far ahead of ourselves," Peccia said.
