CADILLAC — You know it's a rough year when Santa Claus decides to call it quits.
John Jones, 75, has been dressing up as Santa and attending functions in the Cadillac area for 46 years. He was the first Santa at Project Christmas more than 30 years ago; other memorable appearances include during the city of Cadillac's tree lighting event, when he arrived one year in a speed boat.
"It's been a long time," Jones said. "I'm sure I've gotten some colds over the years from kids but this year is just too risky. I don't know how you could pull it off this year with kids sitting in laps."
Jones estimates he's met with well over 100,000 kids in his time as Santa, including one occasion in which 800 youngsters sat in his lap over the course of five hours to whisper their gift wishes for Christmas.
"I hate to say it, but this will be my last year," said Jones, whose decision to hang up his hat and sleigh bells was influenced by some health issues that Mrs. Claus has been dealing with lately. "It's been a wonderful trip."
Another Cadillac area resident who won't be donning the red jacket this year is 68-year-old Mike Stachowiak, who has been portraying St. Nick for around 15 years, including 4-5 years at Kenwood Elementary School's annual Christmas celebration.
"I don't want to catch (COVID-19) and I don't want to spread it," Stachowiak said regarding his rationale for sitting out this year. "That's basically it."
"A lot of us who portray Santa Claus are advanced in age and have underlying health conditions," said fellow Santa impersonator Larry Solce, who is 71 years old. "We want to be around for next year."
Normally this time of year, Solce said he would have 6 to 10 appearances lined up. This year, he only has one tentative event so far.
"And I'm not even sure that's going to be able to be pulled off," Solce said. "We're trying to figure out how we can do this. Sitting on Santa's lap, behind him or next to him for pictures — a lot of that's probably not going to happen this year."
Solce said he's heard about Santas in other areas taking precautions such as talking to kids behind Plexiglas.
For the event he has lined up, Solce said he won't be going that far but will be meeting with kids outside and having them sit on a bench that's at least six feet away.
Solce also had some holiday-themed masks made for his Santa appearances but when he's talking directly with the kids, he'll probably use a transparent face shield instead; that way, the kids can see his expression.
"All the kids are going to want to get a hug but I'll have to impress upon them that even Santa has to keep his distance right now," Solce said.
"It's going to be much different this year," agreed 64-year-old Rex Taylor, another Santa Claus impersonator who makes appearances in the Cadillac area. "But it's something we have to do for everyone's safety."
During a typical year, Taylor said he already would have had 15 to 20 house parties set up by now, in addition to appearances at local businesses. So far, he only has three or four house parties scheduled and all business events have been canceled.
"I expect more cancellations than bookings," Taylor said.
Like many who dress up as Santa during the holidays, Taylor isn't motivated by financial gain; he does it mainly for the kids. However, he likes to earn enough money every two years to buy a new suit and dry clean the old one.
"I doubt that's going to happen this year," Taylor said. "But with fewer appearances, my suit will also get less wear and tear."
Cadillac resident Sally Goggin, who has taught vocal performance techniques to aspiring Santas for a number of years at the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, said singing to groups of kids likely is another activity that will have to be limited while the danger of the virus is still present.
While face-to-face visits will have a different flavor this year, Goggin said there may be a silver lining to the COVID-related disruptions: more Santas are meeting with kids over FaceTime, Zoom and other virtual platforms.
Years ago, Goggin recalls one Christmas when her father-in-law set up his ham radio so Santa could talk to her daughter from the North Pole (or, more accurately, Greenland). While not exactly a virtual meeting, Goggin said it's the same idea.
"She was delighted," Goggin said. "It may be an enhancement. A big one-on-one meeting with Santa. Kids have been deprived of so much this year. Hopefully (the Santa experience) won't be another thing."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.