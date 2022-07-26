Not in my backyard program to address invasive species management

The time to act is now when it comes to invasive species and an upcoming webinar will help Michigan homeowners address nuisance plant species they may have growing in their backyards.
North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Vicki Sawicki will share identification tips and treatment tricks for common invasives, including garlic mustard, Japanese knotweed and several others. It also will discuss the importance of monitoring, re-treating and restoring beneficial vegetation after the removal of the invasive species and how to get additional resources from a local CISMA.
The webinar is scheduled from roughly 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Sawicki said this time of year the North Country CISMA and other around the state get phone calls asking for instructions on how to treat or remove these invasive species. For that reason, Sawicki said they are using the webinar to highlight available resources such as videos on YouTube but also give those who attend the webinar the chance to ask questions.
“I think a lot of private property owners would like to do things with the invasive species on their property,” she said. “If you do it the wrong way, you can make things worse.”
Sawicki said the purpose is to educate people on how to address these invasive species because this is the time when these types of projects can get done. The webinar said talking points include adaptive management and prioritized control, how to identify invasive species, what CISMAs can do with aquatic species, decontamination of equipment and highlighting what CISMAs do.
The North County CISMA, which serves Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, is comprised of people and groups concerned about invasive species within a certain geographical area.
Since the group formed in 2015, the focus has been inventorying the invasive species already in the area, educating the public on possible future invasive species and how to keep those species out of our lakes and forests.
The NotMISpecies webinar series focuses on common questions about the control and management of invasive species. Supported by the Michigan Invasive Species program, the monthly, hour-long webinars are designed to keep people informed about available programs, current research and emerging issues in the state and the Great Lakes region.
Question and answer sessions and links to resources help attendees get the most out of each presentation.
To sign up for the webinar or see previously recorded webinars, go to www.michigan.gov/egle/outreach/not-mi-species-webinar-series.
