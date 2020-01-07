CADILLAC — It wasn’t an election year, technically, but as they say in politics: every year is an election year. In 2019, nobody local had their name on the ballot, but donations did come in throughout the year.
Some political donors donated to candidates multiple times in 2019; others donated just once.
The following is a summary of campaign donations to local politicians in the first three quarters of 2019, per FEC and Michigan Secretary of State open records.
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland
MAJOR DONORS
Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, represents Lake County in the Cadillac News coverage area. He received nearly $200,000 from committees named “Take Back the House 2020‘ and “VoteSane PAC‘ during the first three quarters of 2019.
The finance, banking, accounting and insurance industries were among the top donors to Huizenga; Ally Financial Inc. Advocacy PAC gave $11,000; Price Waterhouse Coopers gave $8,000. Other donors include industry and association PACs, and donations either directly from a company or through a PAC named for the company, including Charles Schwab, Citigroup, Experian, Capital One, AllState, Quicken Loans, Goldman Sachs, Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance and more.
Notable top individual donors include members of the DeVos family, billionaires Billi and Bernard Marcus (Bernard is a co-founder of Home Depot), and several executives in the above-named industries.
Huizenga reported no donations from Lake County individuals or businesses in 2020.
U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland
MAJOR DONORS
As a former chemist, you might expect to see the chemical industry represented in campaign contributions to Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland. You wouldn’t be disappointed; political action committees named for Dow Chemical and BASF (which bills itself as “the second largest producer and marketer of chemicals and related products in North America‘), the American Chemistry Council and the National Association of Chemical Distributors were among top donors to Moolenaar’s campaign in the first three quarters of 2019.
The sugar industry also supported Moolenaar, with political action committees representing American Crystal Sugar Company and Michigan Sugar Company donating $10,000 and $7,500 respectively.
The energy industry also supported Moolenaar, with the Action Committee for Rural Electrification, DTE Energy, CMS Energy and ITC Holdings donating, either through corporate or employee PACs, and/or executives.
Other notable donors include a General Motors PAC and a Toyota PAC, General Dynamics, tribal donations, Boeing, Delta Airlines, and members of the DeVos family.
LOCAL DONORS
No local donors maxed out their contributions to Moolenaar in the first three quarters of 2019. Most local donors gave their occupation as “none,‘ “retired‘ or “homemaker.‘ Others are business executives or owners of local businesses, including Wolverine Power Cooperative, Cadillac Casting, Schepers and Hofstra PC, VanDrie Home Furnishings and Don’s Auto Clinic/Highpoint Auto. People in Cadillac, Evart, McBain, Lake City and Reed City donated to Moolenaar’s campaign.
State Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton
MAJOR DONORS
As it has in previous years, the telecommunications industry continued to donate to Rep. Michele Hoitenga. The Telecommunications Association of Michigan donated $2,250 as of the third quarter in 2019; AT and T donated $1,000.
Health care professionals and the insurance industry also supported Hoitenga’s campaign, with companies or political action committees named for the companies donating hundreds of dollars. The list includes Blue Cross Blue Shield, Delta Dental, an anesthesiologists’ group, a dental group, an optometrists’ group, a health PAC and an insurance group. Blue Cross Blue Shield gave the most out of that group, at $1,000 cumulative by the end of the third quarter.
Hoitenga attracted donations from a mix of industries, including farming, community college and manufacturing. Most of Hoitenga’s donations in 2019 came from PACs or from companies, with most of the addresses coming from the Lansing area. No local business donated; however, Friends of Ferris donated $500.
Just five individuals donated to Hoitenga in 2019; one is a legislative strategist in Okemos; one is from Helen; one is from Cadillac and two are from Manton. The Cadillac and Manton donations total $80.
State Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City
Rep. Daire Rendon also received funding from the insurance industry. Blue Cross Blue Shield PAC was Rendon’s top donor in 2019, according to information reported to the Michigan Secretary of State, at $2,500. Delta PAC and the Michigan Association of Insurance Agents and Michigan Association of Health Plans were also top donors. MICHPACSFAA, which lists its purpose as “The purpose of the MICHPACSFAA is to raise funds to educate and support state and local candidates who understand roadway and driver safety, financial responsibility, consumer education, and the need for a healthy insurance marketplace in Michigan,‘ according to campaignmoney.com, contributed $1,000 to Rendon in May of 2019.
Like Hoitenga, donations to Rendon in the first three quarters of 2019 represent a variety of industries and mostly PAC donations, though Rendon attracted more individual donors than Hoitenga.
Individual donors from cities within Rendon’s district include homemakers, small business owners, accountants, managers and retired people. They work in timber, farming, insurance and other industries.
State Rep. Jason Wentworth, R-Clare
Rep. Jason Wentworth, like Hoitenga and Rendon, received his biggest donations from the insurance and health industry, with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan PAC contributing $4,500 as of October 2019.
Wentworth was popular with associations that represent small government officials; the Michigan associations of county clerks, counties, municipal clerks, townships, and county road associations contributed to Wentworth.
No occupation is listed for most of the people who donated as individuals to Wentworth’s campaign. Of those that did, several worked in the political sphere.
State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington
Sen. VanderWall’s top donor is his old campaign, from when he was running to be re-elected as a member of the Michigan House of Representatives. The old campaign, Committee to Elect Curt VanderWall State Rep, contributed $4,442.73 to the senate campaign committee.
Like the above state legislators, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan PAC was a top donor to VanderWall’s campaign in 2019, giving $3,800 across two payments, one in August and one in February. HealthPac contributed $3,800, Delta Pac contributed $2,000, and the Health Care Association of Michigan Pac gave $2,000. Lobbying firm Khedar Davis and Associates PAC also gave $2,000.
VanderWall attracted donations from a mix of industries and 16 individuals in the first three quarters of 2019. About half of the individual donations came from people who identified themselves as owners or executives. A few people did not have an occupation or employer listed; of them was VanderWall’s sole local donation, from Sheriff Wil Yancer of Missaukee County, for $50. Most of VanderWall’s donations came from PACs with a Lansing-area address, or from other cities in lower Michigan. Two donors were from Texas, a couple were from DC, one was from Indiana and one was from Ontario.
