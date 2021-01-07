Nothing new to report regarding possible bomb-making materials found in home

CADILLAC — No new information was released Wednesday and no arrests were made concerning the discovery earlier in the week of potential bomb-making materials in a home off of M-55 west of Cadillac.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said there was nothing new to report regarding the incident. Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said as of Wednesday, he had not received any police reports related to the incident but was advised about the items found by detectives. As a result of not getting any police reports yet, Wiggins said no decision was made regarding potential charges.
Deputies from the sheriff's office responded at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Cherry Grove Township home for a domestic situation complaint, according to a press release by the sheriff's office. While on the scene, police said deputies discovered irregular items within the house.
Taylor said the items appeared to be explosive and possibly bomb-making materials. Once the materials were found, police said the home was evacuated Tuesday out of an abundance of caution. The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad also was contacted.
Police said the bomb squad was on scene Tuesday to remove the potentially explosive materials. Taylor said there is no evidence that the incident in question has any political motivation or ties to any extremist or militia-type groups.
Police said Tuesday there was no danger to the public and no arrests were made. The incident remains under investigation.
