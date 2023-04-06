CADILLAC — There is no doubt music is a big thing for a lot of people.
Recorded music revenues in the United States continued to grow for the seventh consecutive year in 2022, according to the recently released Recording Industry Association of America 2022 revenue statistics. Streaming continued to be the biggest driver of growth, including record levels of engagement in paid subscriptions, continued growth in ad-supported format revenues and growing contributions from new platforms and services.
There also was the continued resurgence of vinyl records. The RIAA reported that in 2022 records outsold compact discs for the first time since 1987. The format has become so popular that pressing plants can’t keep up with the demand.
With that in mind, a local businessman, with the help of his friends, is looking to open up a retail record shop in Cadillac. The opening day of the shop is Monday, April 10 and the person spearheading this is someone collectors of a different sort likely will recognize.
Many know Rob Grimes for comic book collecting, but the former Comic Book ER owner also has a passion for vinyl records.
Although his comics business has since shuttered, Grimes said the resurgence of vinyl records got him thinking about the potential for opening up a brick-and-mortar storefront. While he dabbled in selling vinyl records when he ran the Comic Book ER and would have expanded, the pandemic ended those hopes.
He said while the comic industry suffered a lot due to the pandemic, supply chain issues and other distribution shortages, he said vinyl record sales continue to chug along. With a lack of a record store in Cadillac, Grimes said the area was a great place for him to set roots.
He first had to find a location that also would create the right kind of experience, culture and vibe. Without it, Grimes said you don’t have a record store you just have a record section. That is when Grimes’ friend and business partner Jordan Joynt started talking.
Joynt operates GT Vapor in Cadillac and three other locations in Northern Michigan. When the Comic Book ER was open it was located next to Joynt’s storefront. When the two started talking, it became apparent that the two could work together to open the record store.
Grimes said GT Vapor has an established clientele and there is some demographic crossover. He also wanted to create a partnership and that is how GT Vapor will now be GT Vapor and Vinyl.
With that determined, Grimes said he has spent the last several weeks traveling the state looking for records to stock the bins with. He also has been making connections with distributors. The result will be a record store that sells both new and used vinyl.
He said the store will start with about 2,000 records, tapes and CDs but the new product will be brought in every week to restock. When it comes to genres, Grimes said there will be everything from country, rap, metal, alternative, classical, and jazz to ska, folk, easy listening, film scores and soundtracks.
“The ultimate goal is to sell equipment, but right now I just want to get all the records in,” he said.
While records are out and for sale now, Grimes said the actual soft opening will be on Monday with a Grand Opening on April 22, which corresponds with Records Store Day. RSD is an annual event held on one Saturday every April and every Black Friday in November to celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store.
There usually are special and limited releases that record stores have for sale on both days but due to the late nature of the shop opening up Grimes said they won’t have any of those releases. There will, however, be giveaways and a sponsored acoustic concert set by The American Hotel System at fellow downtown Cadillac business Roasted Cafe.
As part of the giveaways, Grimes said he will be giving away about 15 boxes of the comics he has left from the Comic Book ER to officially end the chapter on that business and start the next.
“I want to have a big atmosphere, have fun and create something new for the Cadillac community,” he said.
