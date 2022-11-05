CADILLAC — The tell-tale rustle of dry leaves being stuffed into paper bags could be heard in many parts of the city Tuesday, as residents took advantage of decent weather to clear their lawns before the arrival of winter.
Some gathered up leaves the old-fashioned way, using a rake and their hands; while others used leaf blowers or lawn-mowers with leaf bags attached to get the job done more quickly.
Travis Wilkinson said he’s been picking up leaves for weeks, and so far has filled around 20 bags of them. With eight full-grown trees on his property, Wilkinson said he’s not surprised he’s been so busy this fall.
Margaret Wilson and her son, Bryce Hooker, were also busy on Tuesday cleaning up leaves. Wilson said her “ol’ man” always used to rake up the leaves but since his passing about a year ago, she has learned first-hand how much work is involved.
“I’m noticing a (heck) of a lot of them,” Wilson said. “I figure we do it for an hour a night, we’ll get it done.”
Kathy Rice takes her yard work one step further, going out into the street in front of her house to clear out the leaves that have gathered in the gutter.
“I just like to keep it clean,” Rice said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.