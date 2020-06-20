CADILLAC — Tuesday was a field trip day for the youngsters enrolled in the Joyful Hearts day camp and it just so happened that the splashpad at the Cadillac Commons was their destination.
Unless one sees the spectacle firsthand, it's difficult to grasp the sheer number and variety of ways that kids can have fun at a splashpad.
Of course, they run and jump through the streams of water that shoot up at regular intervals ... but that's basic stuff; there are more unorthodox techniques, such as swinging or batting at the streams as if they were an adversary in a fight. Other kids are less confrontational, choosing to become one with the water by firmly closing their eyes and sticking their faces directly into the streams. Occasionally, someone will be inspired to pick up a discarded T-shirt and use it to block one of the streams and create a cloth bubble turgid with water.
The list goes on.
With all the ways kids find to have fun in boring old water, it's no surprise their plans for the summer are equally creative.
Brett Anderson, 11, hopes to be able to go to California. He's also looking forward to not having to do any homework, "getting in trouble less" and perfecting his cartwheeling skills.
Jake Machin said he is excited about the possibility of getting a dog, along with spending time with his friends, who he hasn't seen since the school year was cancelled. Like Brett, he's also planning to do a lot of cartwheeling.
Azira Dunn, 6, said she would like to visit her father in England, see her best friends again, and go bowling.
Kenzie Downing, 6, is planning to visit her cousin in Ohio.
Standing in a soaking wet T-shirt after playing in the splashpad for an extended period, 5-year-old Ian Cross joked he was looking forward to "not being chilly" anymore. He also confided that it's likely he'll be eating a lot of fruit snacks this summer.
Arianna King, 10, said she will be spending a lot of time with her family and friends, and hopes to make new friends at Bible school. She's also excited to see her dogs.
Emily Wenn, 8, intends to devote a considerable amount of her time to jumping on the trampoline, in addition to swimming.
Swimming is also on the agenda for 9-year-old Braelyn Sikkema, but what she's really looking forward to is going to restaurants, notably Primos BBQ. She said she also will be visiting her grandmother in Tennessee.
Fortunately for warm-weather lovers, forecasters say this summer is shaping up to be a beauty.
Dave Samuhel, meteorologist at Accuweather, said the temperatures Northern Michigan has experienced so far in June are a bit below average but that soon will change, with the mercury expected to spike into the 90s heading into July.
Samuhel said temperatures are expected to be 1-2 degrees above normal through July and August, with slightly below-normal precipitation.
