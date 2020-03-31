CADILLAC — The windows of Brinks Art and Frame Shop gleamed last Wednesday.
Gregg Carner had glass cleaner and paper towels nearby as he stood chatting with his business neighbor, Herb Cottier, owner of Heart to Heart Floral.
The two shop owners were outside their downtown Cadillac stores on Wednesday afternoon, talking (six+ feet apart) about how Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "stay home" executive order was affecting them.
Without customers to sell to in-person, they'd already cleaned their stores. Now what?
"We cleaned our stores from top to bottom. And we're just not sure about what the laws are," Carner said.
Cottier's products will wilt before he can sell them, Carner pointed out, while his own are more stable. What can they do?
But there's a bright spot for the two shop owners; both own or nearly own their businesses.
Carner will own the building in a few more payments, and Cottier already owns his outright.
Equity makes the difference in how relaxed people seem in the first days of the "stay home" order that is meant to delay the spread of COVID-19.
Theresa Stanley, who works at Cadillac Java, says she thinks she and her boyfriend will financially survive the "stay home" order.
This, despite her overall work hours being cut after her second job, a retailer in town, closed due to the governor's executive order.
She doesn't have rent or a mortgage, she explained. Her father's life insurance paid for their housing.
Meanwhile, Cottier is proud of his life's work and grateful to be paying few personal bills.
"I certainly haven't got rich down here," Cottier said. "But I paid my house and my building off. It's coming to work everyday."
"It's the journey, isn't it?" Carner said.
