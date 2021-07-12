OKEMOS — During the upcoming Michigan Natural Resources Commission, the 2020 deer hunting season will be a topic of discussion.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Brian Frawley is scheduled to give the preliminary 2020 deer harvest survey report at the meeting Thursday in Okemos at the Okemos Conference Center of the Comfort Inn Okemos-East Lansing, 2187 University Park Dr.
The agenda for Thursday’s NRC meeting has been posted to the NRC website at Michigan.gov/NRC. Those requesting time for an agenda item will have up to five minutes. Those seeking time for topics not on the agenda will be allowed up to three minutes.
To register for public comment at the commission meeting, contact Victoria Lischalk at 517-599-1067 or NRC@Michigan.gov. Registration cards also will be available at the meeting.
The NRC is a seven-member public body whose members are appointed by the governor, subject to the advice and consent of the senate. The commission conducts monthly public meetings in locations throughout Michigan. Citizens are encouraged to become involved in these public forums.
