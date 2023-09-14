CADILLAC — The transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels may be a bumpy road ahead, but Wolverine Power officials say restarting the Palisades nuclear power plant could smooth that road out considerably.
On Tuesday, a partnership that will pave the way for the restart of the 800-megawatt plant in Covert Township was announced between Holtec International and Wolverine Power Cooperative.
The partnership is a long-term power purchase agreement, with Wolverine committing to purchase up to two-thirds of the carbon-free power generated by the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant for its Michigan-based member rural electric cooperatives.
Wolverine’s non-profit rural electric cooperative project partner, Hoosier Energy, will purchase the balance.
Wolverine Power Chief Operating Officer Zach Anderson told the Cadillac News on Wednesday that having a clean energy source that is operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is “critical for keeping the lights on” as Michigan moves away from coal and other fossil fuels.
Wind and solar energy are great, but when the wind is not blowing and the sun isn’t shining, they aren’t reliable. Nuclear is reliable and clean, which is why it will be an essential source of energy moving forward, Anderson said.
Currently, Wolverine Power has a power supply portfolio that is already 60% carbon-free, and when the nuclear plant goes online Anderson estimated that will increase to 90%.
Given limitations in existing technology, Anderson said there will be a need for some fossil fuel-derived energy into the foreseeable future, particularly natural gas.
Eventually, however, Anderson said the development of small module nuclear reactor technology at the Palisades plant could further reduce the company’s reliance on fossil fuels.
Michigan is unique, Anderson said, in having access to a nuclear reactor that can be turned on in a relatively short period of time. To build a brand new reactor would take a decade or more, Anderson said.
The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant was shut down in 2022 as a result of “commercial issues.” Anderson said the company that owned the plant decided to shut it down after its power purchase agreement with Consumers Energy expired. Unable to reach a consensus on a new agreement, Anderson said the parties felt it would be best to part ways.
The process of restarting the plant consists of undoing the actions taken to shut it down. These actions were directed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
Anderson said Holtec International plans to apply for a Department of Energy loan to finance the project. Contingent on receiving this loan, Anderson said they’ve proposed an operational start date sometime in 2026.
While the plant’s reopening is expected to lead to the creation of hundreds of jobs in southwest Michigan, Anderson said staffing levels at the Wolverine Power headquarters in Cadillac will remain the same. He said they already have the expertise and personnel on hand to manage the market distribution of energy produced by a nuclear plant.
There likely will be an impact on Wolverine Power’s rates as a result of the new partnership, but Anderson said exactly what that will be is difficult to say at this time. He added that they plan to apply for federal grants to minimize any rate increase that may result.
The partnership with Holtec International is something Wolverine Power staff have been working on day and night for the better part of five months, said Anderson, who added that this was the best option at the company’s disposal for increasing power reliability while keeping rates stable.
“We have such a unique opportunity here in Michigan,” Anderson said.
