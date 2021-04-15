Null brothers have motions denied to remove tethers

BELLAIRE — Motions to remove GPS tethers from two of the four men associated with the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were denied Wednesday by 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka.
Two conditions, however, were lifted, including house arrest and curfew.
Last week, the decision was made to adjourn the preliminary exams in the cases against Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix due to increased cases of COVID-19. No new date was set and won't be set until COVID-19 cases go down.
This was the fourth time the four men had their prelims in district court adjourned. The last time was in February.
Following their arraignment last October, the four men originally were scheduled to have their prelims on Oct. 28 and then on Dec. 16 before February's action in the 86th District Court courtroom.
Although the four men had their prelims adjourned, only the Null brothers were in court Wednesday. Although the Null's legal counsel, Tom Siver and Damian Nunzio, filed the motion to have GPS tethers removed, Molitor's attorney Bill Barnett was present as an observer.
Siver, who represents Michael Null, did most of the speaking Wednesday on behalf of the defense. D'Nunzio, who represents William Null, supported the statements he made. Siver said he planned to stand on the brief and highlighted a few points.
Siver said his client and his brother both work construction. They go to work every day and come home every day exhausted from the labor-intensive work they do. He said the tether has become a safety issue and could be damaged because of the work they perform on their jobs.
He also said they have not had any issues while they have been out on bond. He also stressed that bond is meant to ensure compliance and the defendants return to court. Tethers, on the other hand, Siver argued, are used on post-sentence issues such as parole or probation.
Michigan Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend disagreed.
He said while counsel was correct to say tethers are used to ensure a defendant's return to court, tethers also can be used to ensure the public's safety.
Stepka said he understood having the tethers for both Nulls was a restriction, but he believed it was warranted. He also said this issue could be revisited during the preliminary exam. While Stepka decided to keep the tethers, he rescinded the conditions of house arrest and a nightly curfew.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced on Oct. 8 the joint law enforcement effort that, after months of work, culminated on Oct. 7 in the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against both Michael Null and William Null, Molitor, Fix, Paul Bellar, and Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison. All seven are said to be known members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen, according to the attorney general’s office.
On Oct. 15, Nessel charged the eighth individual for his connection with a plan of domestic terrorism that included storming the Michigan Capitol and harming government officials. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was arrested on Oct. 15 on a charge of material support of an act of terrorism. The Nulls, Molitor, and Fix also all face charges of material support of an act of terrorism and felony firearms.
In the court documents shared by Nessel’s office, it stated the terrorist act charge alleges Molitor did knowingly provide material support or resources to a terrorist or terrorist organization to be used in whole or in part, to plan, prepare, carry out, facilitate or avoid apprehension for committing an act of terrorism against the United States or its citizens, Michigan or its citizens or a political subdivision or any other instrumentality of this state or a local unit government.
The affidavit associated with the charges brought against Molitor state on Aug. 29, Molitor, among others, conducted surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home. It is alleged Molitor used his cell phone to find the location and took photographs. He further discussed with others about conducting surveillance from water at a later date, according to the affidavit.
If convicted of the terrorist act, the four men face up to 20 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines. The felony firearms offense, however, is punishable by up to two years in prison consecutive with and preceding any term imposed by additional convictions.
Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials — including experts from outside of Michigan — officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.
The Justice Department also has charged Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta of Michigan and Barry Croft of Delaware, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in federal courts. On Jan. 27, Garbin pleaded guilty to conspiracy and pledged to fully cooperate with investigators. He is expected to be sentenced later this year.
The charges in question are only accusations. These men are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.