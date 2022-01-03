CADILLAC — Michigan’s outdoors became an escape for safe, socially-distant fun during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the general public flocking to various streams, forests and cabins, the 2020 season saw a spike in hunting and fishing licenses, and those numbers remained high through 2021.
In 2021, a total of 641,588 people purchased hunting licenses, and 1.13 million purchased a fishing license, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
To put that into perspective, compared to 2019, that’s a 1.6% increase for hunting and a 5.9% increase for fishing.
Although the current numbers haven’t surpassed 2020, it’s still an impressive increase overall, Michigan Wildlife Council Chair Nick Buggia said.
“They weren’t quite as high as 2020, but they’re higher than those pre-pandemic numbers in 2019, which is sort of a reversal in the declining trend of hunting and fishing,” he said
Within that overall increase, the DNR also outlined increases in hunting and fishing for newcomers, women, out-of-state visitors and people aged 65 and older.
Newcomers experienced the least drastic increase from 2019 to 2021. Hunting license purchases increased by 5.3%, and fishing license purchases increased by 8.2%.
The number of female hunters and anglers saw an increase of 6.7% and 11.4%, respectively.
For those aged 65 and older, hunting license purchases went up by 8.5% between 2019 and 2020 with fishing license purchases increasing by 10.2%.
“It’s an activity that, you know, those maybe 65 and older could do with their kids, with the grandkids,” Buggia said. “And those that, you know, aren’t retired and have to work full time, all of a sudden had a little bit more free time.”
Out-of-state visitors saw an increase of 21.6% for hunting and 11.7% for fishing. Michigan’s wide variety of outdoor locations and small-town attractions are reasons Buggia believes visitors keep coming back.
“We’ve got a great variety of things to do in the outdoors, not only from hunting and fishing, but, you know, bird watching, and hiking, and snowmobiling,” he said. “And so somebody can come up to Michigan and, you know, spend a week or two and do a variety of things, including hunting and fishing, but you know, they can spend time at the beach and go shopping with their family and check out a winery.”
Not just out-of-state visitors, but any visitors to the outdoors can be beneficial for conservation efforts, the Michigan economy and job availability.
“Hunting and fishing contributes $1.2 billion to Michigan’s overall economy, and that supports 171,000 jobs,” Buggia said. “That’s everything from not only go into Jays or Cabela’s and buying your gear, but the gas you need to get to where you’re going, to put in your boat, the meals you’re buying on the way up there, the hotels you’re staying at.”
With more individuals purchasing a hunting or fishing license, that money goes back into purchasing new land for habitats, habitat-related projects and habitat rehabilitation, which further sustains the creatures people aim to catch.
Outdoor activities can also be used as a management tool to keep the ecosystem in balance.
“Everybody wants wolves and healthy habitats and all that, but those things just need to be managed,” Buggia said. “So, you know, we can’t have too many deer or you get more car deer accidents, or you get, you know, spread of disease and things like that.”
Though there was an increase in first-time hunters and anglers between 2019 and 2021, Buggia said there are always new fans of the outdoors every year. If there’s a new activity someone would like to try, he said going out and buying a hunting or fishing license is one of the best things they can do to support wildlife and conservation.
