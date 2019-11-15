CADILLAC — It’s deer day and that means the surrounding woods are filled with men, women and children with loaded firearms.
Although much safer nowadays than in decades past, by its very nature, hunting can still be a dangerous activity.
According to DNR reports, since 2005, there have been three hunting-related injuries involving firearms in Osceola County and four in Missaukee County. Three of the seven incidents that occurred in this area involved people who were hunting deer. The other incidents involved squirrel, grouse, pheasant and turkey hunts.
One of the incidents, in Missaukee County, was fatal. In that incident, which occurred in 2010, the victim was setting up for a turkey hunt when their muzzleloader somehow discharged. Through investigation, it was determined the victim was either capping the muzzleloader, or the trigger caught on an object, causing it to fire.
The most common cause of injury to hunters was the careless handling of firearms (in three out of the seven cases). Other causes were accidental discharge, shooter swinging their rifle on game, victim not in sight of the shooter and one instance where a cause has not been determined.
In the last 10 years, there have been 20 hunting-related fatalities in Michigan and 122 injuries. While conservationists would prefer the number of injuries and deaths be zero each year, the prevalence of incidents that have occurred in recent times pales in comparison to the years before basic safety precautions were mandated by the state. For instance, from 1970 to 1980, there were 131 hunting-related deaths and 1,900 injuries in Michigan.
The number of fatalities and injuries in Michigan dropped noticeably following 1977, when the state required hunters to wear orange in the field. In 1960, the average percent of hunters injured or killed in the field was at an all-time high of 0.0268%. Last year, that number was only 0.0011%. In 2014 and 2015, no hunters were killed in the field, which is something that had never happened in all the years the DNR has been keeping track of this data.
Cpl. Steve Orange, with the DNR Law Enforcement Division, said injuries and deaths from hunting generally occur as the result of hunters not following one or multiple basic safety precautions. Those precautions include the following:
• Identify your target with certainty.
• Always be sure of what is beyond the target you are shooting at.
• Always keep the firearm safety on (except when shooting, of course).
• Keep your finger off the trigger until you intend to shoot.
• Point the firearm muzzle in a safe direction when carrying.
• Treat every gun as if it’s loaded, even if you don’t think it is at the time.
• Never point a gun at anything you don’t intend to shoot at.
Orange said people who disregard even one of these precautions can end up seriously hurt even through the slightest of mishaps. An example of this was a man who shot himself in the leg when he fell asleep with a loaded pistol on his leg and was jerked awake by his phone ringing, causing him to accidentally pull the trigger.
Although the DNR has tracked a steady decline in firearm-related incidents over the years, they don’t track the number of hunters who are injured falling off tree stands, which is not an insignificant number, Orange said. The reason they don’t track these incidents is because there’s no legislation in place that requires hunters to report when they’ve fallen out of their tree stands, so the only time they hear about it is when people are hospitalized or killed.
Orange said people often fall out of their stands on account of not wearing 100% fall protection gear; if their gear is outdated; and if they leave their tree stand equipment out all year long and it becomes worn and damaged.
The DNR statistics also don’t take into account incidents where it’s unclear if hunting was a related factor.
In Missaukee County in 2016, for instance, a man working at a Christmas tree farm near 8 Mile and Simpson roads was shot through both legs on the opening day of firearm deer season.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said the case remains unsolved, even after a major effort last year to drum up more leads on what might have happened.
Yancer said they looked into rumors that some people in the area weren’t happy about the noise being made by the harvesters, which might have provoked an attack, but nothing came of that lead. They also looked into the possibility of a hunter mistaking the victim for a deer but came up with similar results.
The case remains under investigation and anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 839-4338 Ext. 1.
Another potential hunting hazard is getting lost in the woods.
Last year, a hunter from Ohio was reported missing in the Dead Stream Swamp area of Missaukee County after he failed to meet up with members of his party.
Over the next several hours, a search party of seven troopers, two MSP K-9 units, one MSP sergeant, an MSP helicopter, six DNR Conservation Officers and two Missaukee County Sheriff deputies looked for the man. By the time the search party was able to locate and rescue the man, he was exhausted, dehydrated and in a hypothermic state.
Yancer suggests that anyone who ventures out into the woods should tell family members and friends where they are going in case they don’t show up later on. “This gives (rescue teams) a starting point on where to look,‘ Yancer said.
Another tip Yancer has for hunters is to learn how to use a compass, as GPS technology sometimes doesn’t work in the deepest parts of forests and swamps.
