CADILLAC — Every county in the Cadillac News coverage area had new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Though the number of newly confirmed cases appears to have dramatically slowed compared to a month ago, the number of probable cases nearly doubled overnight in Missaukee County.
Confirmed cases are those that have a positive test result. Probable cases are people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and have had contact with a confirmed case but have not had a positive test result. The lack of a positive test result can be because they aren't getting tested at all or because they are still waiting on results or because the negative result is believed to be inaccurate.
Missaukee County on Wednesday added 26 probable cases, bringing the pandemic total number of probable cases to 59. Additionally, there were seven newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Missaukee County, where the pandemic total reached 422 since March. Deaths in Missaukee County due to COVID-19 remand at eight.
Among local counties within the newspaper's coverage area, Osceola County has seen the most people die of COVID-19. The county appeared to lose another person to COVID-19 on Wednesday, with the state's dashboard showing 18 deaths in COVID-19. The local health department (Central Michigan District Health Department) had not updated as of the newspaper's last check on Wednesday. State numbers also had the number of confirmed cases in Osceola County climbing by six and reaching 733 for the pandemic total.
Wexford County, the most populous county in the newspaper's coverage area, added fewer cases on Wednesday but continues to have had the most number of cases since the pandemic began in March. The pandemic total on Wednesday was 945 after adding two new cases. COVID-19 deaths in Wexford County remained at 16.
Lake County added one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday, reaching a pandemic total of 289. There have been eight COVID-19 deaths among Lake County residents. Two inmates of the privately-operated North Lake Correctional Facility near Baldwin have died of COVID-19 but are not counted in the county's total.
Statewide confirmed cases reached 488,144 on Wednesday, with deaths at 12,333. The state will not be updating numbers on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1 due to the New Year's holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.