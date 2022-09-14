LAKE CITY — For many months, some Lake City residents have complained about the short-term rentals in their neighbors. The city is looking to address those complaints.
The city council unanimously approved two resolutions aimed at regulating short-term rentals and addressing complaints brought up by residents.
“More and more communities are looking at how do we regulate these because they’re having impacts on our community both positively and negatively,” Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis. “So what we’re trying to do is find that happy medium on the positive and negative side of short-term rentals.”
The first resolution passed by the council was to ensure compliance with the international property maintenance code (IPMC) and subsequent enforcement by the city zoning officer and the city ordinance officer.
Lake City Administrator Robert Vautaw said the IPMC is a model code that regulates the minimum maintenance requirements for existing residential and commercial buildings and is intended to establish minimum standards for structural conditions, lighting, ventilation, sanitation and fire safety.
The second resolution passed is intended to limit the number of short-term rentals in the community to a maximum of 15. Ardis said the city needs to find out how many short-term rentals there are in the community and will reduce that number down to 15.
“That cap isn’t official yet, but it’s tentative,” Ardis said.
Since housing is a concern, Ardis said they want to keep the number appropriate for the number of houses in the community. While short-term rentals provide a place for tourists to stay, Ardis said they want to ensure future residents can find places to stay within city limits.
“We need to be able to accommodate some of these people’s needs,” Ardis said. “So that’s why we’re trying to find that happy medium, trying to find the balance of not too many but not too little.”
Future regulations for short-term and long-term rentals are also in the works. Ardis said the council is reviewing a draft that lays out the city’s policies in regard to rental properties.
Some of the key structures the document lays out include codes, fees and implementation. Guidelines included in the document are noise, parking, trash, and other regulations.
Ardis said they are looking at implementing a fee structure to hold short-term rental owners accountable for their properties. The city is also looking at charging a $500 annual fee to obtain a license for people to do short-term rentals, a $250 inspection fee to ensure the rental is up to code, and a $100 non-refundable deposit to be put on a short-term rental waiting list.
As the city looks into future regulations, Ardis said it will all be about finding balance when addressing the issue.
“We hope that we don’t inundate the market with short-term rentals,” he said. “We find that happy balance.”
“We hope that permanent neighbors have good experiences with the renters. We hope that the owners of the short-term rentals take responsibility for the people they rent to and the upkeep of these facilities and meeting the code of these facilities.”
