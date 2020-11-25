This year has proven to be a hard one for many people.
There is political and social unrest across the country. Many have lost jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe the businesses people dreamed of and worked hard to open have been shuttered. Others may have lost loved ones or are fearful about that possibility.
Thanksgiving began as a day of giving thanks for the blessing of the harvest and of the preceding year. While there seemingly doesn't look like there is a lot we have to be thankful for, at first glance, there are stories that prove otherwise.
When you listen to stories like that of Jennifer Lokers and her family, you realize maybe there are a few things we all can be grateful for.
Lokers is a nurse, and since March she has been in the thick of the pandemic. She is the nurse manager of the emergency department and the inpatient team at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital. She also manages the group of nurses and technicians that float between the Reed City hospital and Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.
With so much responsibility, Lokers said her primary job is supporting her team and making sure they are not short-handed. That could mean having people come in and work on their days off when someone calls in sick or covering it herself. That also could mean attending conferences or meetings so someone else can remain working with patients and there are enough boots on the ground, Lokers said.
While the 33-year-old was living and breathing the pandemic in her work life, she was thankful that it was not part of her home life. That, however, changed in October.
Her husband, 34, started feeling sick in early October. Because of her job and the equipment she had available to her, she was able to check his oxygen levels. They were low so they went to the emergency room. He was given some medications and an inhaler. They were sent home.
"He was taking the meds and steroids, and it got worse. He couldn't take the inhaler and see the oxygen come up," she said. "It got down to 83%, and there was a point where we couldn't take care of it at home."
They returned to the hospital, and Lokers said her husband stayed there for three days. He got the standard medicines, but he also got a plasma infusion. Convalescent plasma therapy uses blood from people who've recovered from an illness to help others recover too.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized convalescent plasma therapy for people with COVID-19. The FDA is allowing its use during the pandemic because there's no approved treatment for COVID-19.
"That seemed to kick it into gear. He was able to come off oxygen and come home with no meds. He still had the inhaler but no meds," she said. "I know the whole time he was in the hospital there were no visitors for COVID patients. Personally, I was thankful for the nurses he was being taken care of by. I knew them. I trust them, and they give great care."
She also said being a nurse, she understood the severity of what was going on more so than someone who doesn't have that background. Although she is caring for her patients, it obviously hit harder when it is a family member who is sick.
Lokers said her husband never had to go on a ventilator, but he was on a maximum of 6 liters of oxygen. If the plasma therapy had not turned things around for him, Lokers said they would have upped it to the next level.
When it comes to how he got it, Lokers said she is not sure.
"Neither of us are people who are out in large groups. We are just doing our day to day lives. He was the only one who got sick in our household," she said. "The children didn't get sick, and neither did I."
With the last couple of months being stressful from both work and family perspectives, Lokers said he is very thankful for this Thanksgiving.
In her professional life, Lokers said she is thankful for how the communities have rallied around healthcare workers. She said she has been on the receiving end of some meals, and signs and banners of encouragement. The gestures may seem small, but it has impacted moral beyond words. She also is thankful that other people and organizations have stepped up to help including professors at Ferris State University.
As for what she is thankful for in her personal life, Lokers said it probably is obvious.
"I'm thankful to have a happy, whole family at home and not having to mourning the loss of someone I love this Thanksgiving," she said. "I have two younger kids, my daughter is 15, and my son is 10, and I can't imagine a different story. I know some people do have a different story, and some people are dealing with that now."
So as we gather around the table, laptop, tablet, or smartphone this Thanksgiving, remember there are people out there who are having to deal with an empty chair at the table or silenced device. If that is not you or someone you know, then there are many things to be thankful for.
