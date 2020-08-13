CADILLAC — They've been following the rules since March and they say they'll keep following them.
That's according to corporate spokespeople for Family Fare, Samaritas Senior Living and Walgreens.
Grocery stores, pharmacies and nursing homes were the target of renewed executive orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.
"For the past five months, Michiganders have stepped up and done their part to fight COVID-19, and frontline workers in our hospitals, grocery stores, nursing homes, and more have put their own lives on the line to protect our families,‘ Gov. Whitmer said. “Our fight is not over yet, and that is why I am extending these protections to ensure employees, residents and customers are able to work and live in a safe environment.‘
The executive order mandates that grocery stores offer two hours of shopping time weekly for people who are vulnerable to COVID-19.
The order also "maintains the strong infection control protocols in nursing homes the governor put in place at the outset of this crisis, and protects residents from eviction and employees from retaliatory action for staying home when exhibiting symptoms."
Jordan Gauthier, a relief pharmacist for Bostick's Drugstore in Manton, said he wasn't able to speak to the executive order, but that the pharmacy has been offering curbside and delivery for a long time. During the pandemic, more people are taking advantage of those services.
The corporate parent of Family Fare says the company has been committed to health and safety and has been offering the set-aside hours twice per week since March.
Cadillac Family Fare reserved hours for vulnerable people, such as pregnant women, the immunocompromised or the elderly, are every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
"This is just one of our many efforts to maintain the health and safety of our store guests and associates, which include adding point-of-sale sneeze guards, social distancing signage throughout the store, increased cleaning and sanitizing efforts and more. We are proud to be a part of the Cadillac community and do our part during these uncertain times," said Bruce Emery, vice president of retail operations for SpartanNash, Family Fare's parent company.
Similarly, Walgreens said they are doing everything they can, setting aside the first hour of business on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for vulnerable customers. There are also contactless pick-up and some delivery options.
At Samaritas Senior Living, a corporate spokesperson said the governor had done the right thing.
"At Samaritas, we have no greater responsibility than the health and safety of those in our care. By signing Executive Order 2020-169, Governor Whitmer has ensured that senior care facilities continue to be held to the high standards that are necessary to keep both residents and staff safe. We commend the Governor and her Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force for their commitment to providing guidance and implementing measures that protect the state’s nursing homes and the vulnerable senior population in their care,‘ read an emailed statement.
