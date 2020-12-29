Nursing home residents begin getting vaccinated in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan residents of long-term care facilities on Monday began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna.
The vaccine is being made available through the Pharmacy Partnership fro Long-term Care Program.
CVS and Walgreens are the pharmacy partners contracted with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to vaccinate long-term care residents and workers.
People who live in long-term care facilities and who work there are par of the Phase 1A priority group.
Because of limited vaccine supply, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed in phases, with vulnerable populations receiving priority.
The state health department updated the phases over the weekend.
The new description for Phase 1A is “Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.‘
In Phase 1B are “Persons 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.‘
Phase 1C’s description is, “Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.‘
Phase 2 is individuals 16 years of age or older.
The state has repeatedly said that some phases may begin before the preceding phase ends.
“Some essential workers are at higher risk of exposure or exposing others due to the nature of their work and older individuals, particularly those with underlying health conditions, are particularly vulnerable to the virus. As new information is learned, this guidance will continue to evolve,‘ said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health at MDHHS. “The availability of these safe and effective vaccines means the end to the pandemic is near. Everyone should be planning now for how they will get their vaccine when it becomes available to them.‘
More than 231,000 doses of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to local health departments and hospitals across the state with over 120,000 additional doses expected next week, MDHHS said on Sunday.
According to the state’s vaccine dashboard on Monday, there have been 2,050 vaccine doses distributed in Wexford County. There were 1,950 Pfizer doses administered by the hospital and 100 Moderna doses d by the local health department.
In Missaukee County, 100 Moderna doses have been distributed by the local health department.
Osceola County has had 2,500 Moderna doses administered by the hospital and 300 by the health department.
Lake County has had 100 Moderna doses distributed by the health department.
As long-term care residents began getting vaccinated on Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the moment a great day.
“This is a great day for older Michiganders, their families and the dedicated men and women who care for them. We know this virus is a killer that preys on our most vulnerable populations, which is why my administration has prioritized testing in our nursing homes from the beginning. Now, we have developed a plan that will help us distribute a safe and effective vaccine to our nursing home residents and staff,‘ Gov. Whitmer said, in a news release. “Remember: it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely distributed to everyone. That’s why it’s so important that we all do our part by continuing to properly mask up, practice safe social distancing and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person. We will get through this together.‘
The state says there are about 91,000 people including residents and staff at nursing facilities. Vaccinations will take about three weeks for that population, the state estimated.
“We know the residents of these facilities are at high-risk for severe illness and death from the virus, and early vaccination of both residents and those caring for them is critical to help protect this population,‘ Dr. Khaldun said. “We are pleased that more than 5,000 long-term care facilities – including more than 400 skilled nursing facilities – have been enrolled in the program in Michigan to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.