Nutritionist offers advice on staying healthy and avoiding the 'quarantine 15'

CADILLAC — Stuck inside for several months in the spring when it was still pretty cold outside, many people found it difficult to stick to their eating and exercise routines.
For some people, these disruptions added a few lbs to their wastelines — also known as the "quarantine 15."
Munson Community Health dietician and exercise expert Stephanie Williams said while eating right and exercise are important to staying healthy and in shape, other factors also come into play.
Higher stress levels, losing social connections and disrupted sleep patterns also can lead to unhealthy habits and weight gain, Williams said.
"Routines are such an important part of wellness," Williams said. "You may need to find new ways of getting those back ... to rethink your routines."
Williams said when thinking about how to reestablish a fitness routine, one of the most crucial things to remember is to start small, with activities you enjoy.
"Ease your way into it," Williams said. "Don't beat yourself up if you miss a day. Give yourself some grace."
Williams said re-establishing a connection between people — especially as cold weather returns, bringing with it fewer options for spending time outside — is another integral part of staying healthy.
"We're all feeling tired of these virtual connections (such as FaceTime and Zoom)," Williams said. "But that group piece is important."
Setting up a "virtual wellness challenge" with friends is a way to keep engaged with your routine and work toward a fitness goal, Williams said.
Besides virtual exercise groups, Williams said parents involving their children in their exercise activities can be a fun way for everyone to stay active.
"There are tons of things we can do right in our living rooms," Williams said. "Kids can be really creative with this."
For example, earlier this year, a local family set up water bottles in their living room which they used as bowling pins (see picture).
As far as eating healthy, Williams said one thing to keep in mind is that meals don't have to be a "huge production."
Williams said hardy soups full of beans, vegetables, lentils and other nutritional goodies are perfect for fall and winter months.
Busting out the crockpot and exchanging recipes with friends over social media or Zoom is a great way to eat healthy while also having fun, Williams said. Another fun activity is to try to recreate some of your favorite dishes from local restaurants.
Although temperatures are falling fast as the days get shorter and shorter, Williams said there's no reason why most people can't still get outside.
"Northern Michigan is a beautiful playground," Williams said. "Bundle up and try to get out."
For those who worry about slipping on ice, Williams suggests investing in some walking poles or cleats that can be attached to boots.
Fortunately for those looking for exercise opportunities this winter, Cadillac isn't the worst place to be, at least according to one website.
BarBend.com, a strength training resource and news outlet, compiled a list of the top fittest cities across Michigan, using data from studies based on a variety of factors. These were combined to create an overall fitness score out of 100 for each city on the list. Fitness factors in the study included exercise opportunities, access to healthy food, air pollution, drinking water violations, physical inactivity, obesity and smoking, among others.
"... There are a variety of external factors that can have an impact on a town’s overall fitness, which can be detrimental to the population’s health, especially where some don’t have access to sufficient space for their at-home workouts," said Max Whiteside from BarBend.com. "If this is the case, you can still try and keep fit while going about your work for the day by standing, instead of sitting in front of your laptop, taking frequent breaks in which you can complete some lunges and squats, making mobility work a part of your daily routine. Remember your own body weight can also be a useful workout tool."
Out of 300 cities considered for the list, Cadillac ranked No. 117, with an overall Fit Score of 72.16. To put that into perspective, Oakland Township ranked No. 1 on the list, with a Fit Score of 79.16, and Whitmore Lake was the worst-scoring city on the list, with a Fit Score of 66.18.
While No. 117 places the city near the middle of the pack in terms of overall fitness levels, Cadillac's rating for exercise opportunities was 930, which is around the rating that most of the top 50 most fit cities in the state received for this category.
