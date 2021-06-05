CADILLAC - With rising temperatures and limited rainfall expected this weekend, the DNR is on high alert for wildfires across northern Mich.
As a result, the National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday evening for all of the northern lower Michigan. According to the NWS, this means that critical fire weather conditions are forecasted to occur and any fire is like to spread rapidly.
This weekend is expected to be a hot one, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 80s to low 90s, according to NWS meteorologist Andy Sullivan. Wind speeds are forecasted to be around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 25 mph. According to Sullivan, the next opportunity for rainfall is early next week, though the chances of rain are slim.
In a press release Friday, the DNR advised people to take extra precautions to prevent wildfires this weekend when outdoors, with the NWS recommending no outdoor burning.
"With conditions this dry, a lot of different things can set off fires," said Jeff Vasher, fire specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. "A spark from a campfire can do it. Heat from an ORV or equipment can do it. A chain dragging from a trailer can do it, or a downed power line.‘
In response to the elevated fire risk, the DNR will not be issuing burn permits for yard debris in many areas through the weekend.
In the past few weeks, firefighters have responded to fires ranging from a few acres to more than 300 acres, including the Colfax fire in Wexford County. Since the start of the 2021 season, firefighters have responded to more than 200 woodland fires with more than 2,000 acres burned, according to the DNR. Vasher said nine out of 10 wildfires in the state have been caused by people.
For those spending time outdoors this weekend, Vasher offer some tips to keep your activities fire-safe:
• Campfires can smolder for hours through the night, so always make sure fires are out before you turn in. To make sure the fire is completely extinguished, drown it with water, stir it and carefully feel to make sure it is no longer emitting heat. Always keep a water source and a shovel nearby whenever the fire is burning. Keep campfires within a ring 3 feet or less in diameter. If a fire does get out of hand, call 911 immediately.
• Fireworks are fun but can inadvertently set off a blaze. Do not shoot fireworks into the woods or into dry grass. When you are using fireworks in the yard, soak the grass in the area with a hose and keep the hose handy. Put used sparklers into a bucket of water, as wires can stay hot.
• When using ORVs or outdoor equipment, take steps to minimize sparks and keep hot equipment away from dry grass or brush. Ride ORVs only on trails to avoid starting a grass fire.
