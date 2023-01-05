Winter may have flexed its proverbial muscles around the Christmas holiday, but the next few days and weeks are shaping up to be mild when compared to averages for this time of year.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Sabrina Jauernic said the average temperatures for this time of year are typically in the mid-20s. This week, through the upcoming weekend and beyond they will hover around the freezing mark. She said the warmest day was Wednesday as rain that was expected to start Tuesday night gave way after a break to another round of rain that is expected to switch to snow.
While there was the potential for accumulating snow Wednesday night, Jauernic said it likely won’t be more than an inch or two. While flurries may linger Thursday, once the weekend starts she said things look pretty quiet except for the potential for some flurries on Saturday.
“There is nothing with big accumulations of snow, at least in (the Cadillac) area. It doesn’t look like it will be active the next week and a half to two weeks,” she said. “There is hope for the second half of January.”
As for the rain, Jauernic said she wouldn’t say there was no chance for accumulating ice, but it was extremely low. She said if the rain falls on the roads and temperatures drop, it could make roads slick unless treated.
