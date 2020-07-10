Oasis cancels this year's 'Great Taste of the North' fundraiser over COVID-19 uncertainties

CADILLAC — Out of all the non-profits in the area, Oasis Family Resource Center has been one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis.
In the span of only a few months, they've been forced to shut down their biggest revenue generator, in addition to cancelling both their major fundraising events of the year.
On Thursday, Oasis executive director Amber Herlein said the decision was made to cancel their Great Taste of the North Dinner, which was scheduled to be held later this summer.
"We were holding out hope we could still hold the dinner," Herlein said. "But everything feels so unstable right now."
Herlein said with coronavirus cases on the rise and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer alluding to the idea of re-imposing restrictions to bring case numbers back down, it just didn't make sense to go ahead with planning the event if they would end up having to cancel it anyway.
She said the liability of putting on an event where someone might contract the virus was also something they considered when making the decision to cancel.
The Great Taste of the North Dinner typically draws around 150 people and generates from $15,000-$20,000 for Oasis operational costs and client services.
Earlier this year, Oasis canceled their Celebrate Women luncheon due to similar concerns about the coronavirus. Celebrate Women draws 300 people and generates around the same amount of revenue as the Great Taste of the North Dinner.
These cancellations compound the losses Oasis has experiences as a result of their main revenue generator for day-to-day expenses — the Second Chance Resale Shop — being closed for two months earlier this year during the statewide shutdown.
Herlein said in order to compensate for the drop in funding, they've chosen not to replace their volunteers and donor relations specialist after the former person holding that position left. Without that person focusing on bringing in volunteers and donors, predictably, the number of volunteers and donors has dropped, Herlein said.
All this couldn't have come at a worse time, as domestic violence cases have skyrocketed since the beginning of June, both in number and severity.
During the shutdown, Herlein said cases were extremely low, as victims of domestic violence hunkered down with their abusers and attempted to keep the peace.
When things started to open back up, victims came forward for help almost immediately.
"We went from having no one in our shelter to having to put people up in motels because we didn't have any beds left," Herlein said.
In the month of June, Herlein said they received 38 crisis calls and responded to seven emergencies, including some involving hospitalized victims.
Herlein said they seldom have to respond to these types of emergencies — maybe only a handful of times a year — so seven in one month is very unusual. She said typically, victims seek help before situations escalate to that point.
Concerns about the public health crisis posed by the coronavirus might have prompted victims to remain in toxic situations for too long, Herlein said.
At the beginning of the statewide shutdown, Oasis was stabilized by around $30,000 in donor-advised funds from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and other sources. While that funding was a godsend, Herlein said most of it has been spent and now they're back to a similar position as they were in the spring.
While the Second Chance Resale store is back in operation and making money, if they are forced to close again because of the coronavirus, Herlein said they would be in real trouble.
Anyone interested in donating directly to Oasis can visit their website, www.cadillacoasis-frc.org, and click on the "Donation" tab.
