CADILLAC — There were signs early on that Laura Dimock was in an abusive relationship, such as the first time she was shoved to the ground.
She decided at the time to ignore the signs, thinking they were one-time events that wouldn’t happen again.
She was wrong.
The former Cadillac resident said there would be years at a time when nothing happened, then there would be periods when the beatings were an everyday occurrence.
“There were times I thought he was going to kill me,‘ Dimock said.
Yet she stayed with her abuser, and never called the police or pressed criminal charges against him, because she loved him.
“I know it’s hard to explain,‘ Dimock said. “But there were so many good times in between. It all depended on what was going on at the time.‘
It wasn’t just physical abuse. Dimock said making friends with anyone, especially a male, was an impossibility. She said she couldn’t even look in a male’s direction without being questioned about it.
“I walked around with my head down,‘ Dimock said. “It changed my personality. I didn’t talk to people. You’re on constant watch about what you do, what you say, where you look. The stress was intense.‘
Eventually, Dimock left her abuser, but it took a while to get on her feet. For a time, she said she was living in vehicles and tents with her daughters when the weather was warm enough to permit it. Other times, she sought shelter assistance from organizations such as Oasis Family Resource Center.
A turning point occurred when Habitat for Humanity chose Dimock for their new home build. Finally, with the stress of not having a home alleviated, Dimick said she was able to focus on getting her life together.
That was more than a decade ago. Today, Dimock lives in North Carolina, is in a healthy relationship, and is working toward her master’s degree in marriage and family counseling.
The home that Habitat for Humanity built for her was re-purchased by Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, which will be doing some minor repairs and upgrades to the structure before another Partner Family moves in next year.
If Dimick had been in the same abusive relationship during the lockdown that occurred earlier this year, she doesn’t think she would have survived.
“I worked a lot in order to be gone,‘ Dimock said. “To not have conflicts with him. As long as I was able to prove I was working, it was OK. I’m afraid for women in that situation (the lockdown). I would say they shouldn’t let the coronavirus scare them from not leaving if that’s what they need to do. There are safe places out there.‘
With many people out of work and spending a lot more time at home in the spring, law enforcement and Oasis noted a marked drop in domestic violence cases, but that wasn’t because there was less domestic violence. In fact, officials say it’s just the opposite.
“I do not believe that domestic violence ended during the lockdown,‘ said Corey Wiggins, chief assistant prosecuting attorney for Wexford County. “I have no evidence that it got worse, however. My suspicion is that it did. People were spending more time together and alcohol consumption was up, which are the ingredients for a perfect storm.‘
Wiggins said cases weren’t reported during the lockdown because there was not an opportunity for the survivor to report it without the abuser being present and because survivors felt that they were in more danger if they left than if they stayed, since many relied on the abuser for their housing, finances and other needs.
“When you think back during the lockdown, there was very little opportunity for new employment and the basic necessities were in short supply,‘ Wiggins said.
Following the lockdown, Wiggins said they saw an uptick in domestic violence cases, from between 20-25 complaints of domestic violence per month prior to March to just shy of 30 cases a month.
Amber Herlein, executive director of Oasis Family Resource Center, said they also have been seeing more cases since the lockdown.
She said so far this fall they’ve completed 976 crisis calls, which is a 15% increase from previous years.
Not only are they taking on more cases, but Herlein said the cases also are more severe and complex, often involving entire families rather than just individuals.
Herlein said one reason why they are seeing more families instead of just individuals is that during typical periods of stress, an abuser may only take their frustrations out on their partner and spare the rest of the family. With stress levels much higher for many people right now, that abuse could be affecting the rest of the family, as well, Herlein said.
This presents challenges for organizations such as Oasis, especially when there are families with members that have health conditions and other issues that need to be addressed immediately.
These types of cases can be difficult to handle remotely for Oasis workers, which means they have to constantly weigh the risks of meeting clients in person in order to provide the services they need, Herlein said.
More complicated situations and severe abuse also means more costly and time-consuming cases for Oasis to process, all during a year when funding has been curtailed significantly by the pandemic.
Since they are limited in the number of beds they are able to provide as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19, Herlein said they’ve provided assistance in other ways, as well, including hotel stays, phones, food, gas, bus tickets and other items — all at a cost of around $8,000.
When Oasis was forced to cancel their fundraising events this year due to the pandemic, Herlein said the community stepped up in a big way to stabilize their funding.
Thanks to community support, they’re on solid financial ground now but Herlein said 2021 is filled with uncertainty; they probably will be able to hold their annual Polar Plunge, which is outside, but spring, summer and fall fundraising events are questionable.
“We’ll probably have to cancel at least one of these,‘ Herlein said. “But we’re moving ahead with planning our fundraisers. It’s the glimmer of hope that I’m keeping my eye on.‘
