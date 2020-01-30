Oasis Family Resource Center gearing up for Polar Dip this weekend

CADILLAC — If registrations so far are any indication, this weekend’s Oasis Polar Dip could see a big turnout.
Amber Herlein, executive director of the Oasis Family Resource Center, said 40 people already have signed up to take the plunge, which is significantly more pre-registrations than they normally receive.
Herlein said the Polar Dip raises around $7,000 each year for Oasis, and with registrations up this year, she is hoping they will be able to raise even more funds.
The Hero Polar Dip will be held on Saturday starting at 2 p.m. For this year’s dip, they relocated the plunging hole to Kenwood Park. In years past, they held the dip in front of the walking bridge on Chestnut Street across from the Consumers Energy office but weak ice in that area prompted the move.
Herlein said instead of having everyone stand on the ice waiting to jump, holding the dip at Kenwood Park will allow them to wait on land before plunging, which will be a safer scenario.
“We’ll be creating a path from the shore to the hole,‘ Herlein said.
There will be changing tents available at the site for plungers to use.
To register in the Polar Plunge, go to the Oasis Office or visit www.cadillacoasis-frc.org and click on events.
Anyone interested in learning more can call the Oasis office at (231) 775-7299.
