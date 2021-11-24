Oasis Family Resource Center receives 'nice surprise' — a $5,200 grant from DTE Foundation

CADILLAC — An unexpected donation from DTE Foundation will help cover various operational expenses at Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac, which in recent months has been inundated with victims of domestic violence and their families.
During a single week-long period earlier this month, Oasis Executive Director Sara Shields said they processed 11 new intakes, meaning they helped advocate on their behalf in obtaining legal aid and other services.
They’re also completely at capacity for providing shelter to victims and their families and have had to start putting victims up at local hotels, which is much more expensive.
Shields said upticks in requests for assistance tend to occur cyclically, especially around the time of year when temperatures get colder and the need for shelter becomes more crucial.
With their finances stretched thin as a result of having to cancel a number of annual fundraisers due to COVID, Shields said the news that they would be receiving $5,200 from the DTE Foundation was welcomed indeed.
“We definitely felt the impact of canceling fundraisers,” Shields said. “We’re OK now because the community stepped in a lot to help ... But (the grant) was a nice surprise. We’re super grateful that we received it.”
The DTE Energy Foundation announced earlier this month it would award a third round of grants to all 45 domestic violence shelters funded by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to help provide safe havens needed by survivors to find hope and heal. The Foundation’s $420,000 donation follows its previous awards, bringing the amount of support to shelters funded by MDHHS to $1.8 million.
“Safe, nurturing homes are the foundation for a healthy, vital Michigan because they enable people to give their full energy toward their families, communities and jobs,” said Lynette Dowler, president of the DTE Foundation.
“The DTE Foundation has the ability to step in, bring the domestic violence epidemic to the forefront and make a significant difference for shelters and the Michiganders they support. We chose to undertake this grant because many domestic violence victims are forced to seek refuge in homeless centers when domestic violence shelters are unavailable, and these alternative housing options do not offer the necessary training or programs needed for victims. Early intervention can help victims and their children chart a new path of independence and safety.”
As COVID-19 continues to require shelters to modify operations and incur higher expenses while also decreasing fundraising opportunities, these grants will be divided across nonprofit shelters that provide 24/7 emergency housing and comprehensive services to domestic violence survivors.
Grants were awarded to Michigan’s 45 MDHHS-funded shelters based on bed count to support critical expenses at each location. The funds will also allow shelters to deliver holistic survivor-centric services and support that develop independence and empowerment. These initiatives include employment, housing, transportation, and support services that help survivors navigate the complex criminal justice and health care systems — two primary barriers to independence.
Shields said the donation from the DTE Foundation likely will go toward staff pay, food costs, utility bills and other essential expenses.
Dowler told the Cadillac News that the priority of the DTE Foundation is to help organizations that support basic human needs, which is why for the last three years, they’ve chosen to help domestic violence shelters.
“Domestic violence is pervasive within our communities at every level,” Dowler said. “It’s a topic often not talked about in a public way.”
Victims of domestic violence are encouraged to call the state-run domestic violence helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.