Oasis Family Resource Center 'stabilized' after $30K donation from multiple sources

CADILLAC — Stinging from the loss of two major funding sources following the coronavirus's arrival in Michigan, Oasis Family Resource Center is back on its feet after receiving several big donations from the community.
Amber Herlein, executive director of Oasis, said they were on uncertain financial ground for a time after one of their two major fundraisers of the year — Celebrate Women — was canceled, and the Second Chance Resale shop was closed while Michigan's "stay-at-home" order is in effect.
Herlein said the annual Celebrate Women event raises around $15,000 and Second Chance grosses around $17,000 a month. Most of the revenue from those sources go toward basic operational expenses for the organization, such as utilities, mortgage payments and liability insurance.
"We're certainly feeling stabilized now," said Herlein, who estimated they should be covered for about a month and a half with $5,000 donated from Mercantile Bank and $10,000 from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation's donor-advised funds.
CACF Executive Director Doreen Lanc said a donation of $15,000 previously was made to Oasis by three donor-advised funds bringing the total amount granted to Oasis since the stay-at-home order was issued to $30,000.
Lanc said donor-advised funds are directed by the donor, and/or the donor's family. Grants are made from these funds by a recommendation from the donor. The requirements are that it must be a 501c3 organization and supported by the board of trustees.
Herlein said she knew before the COVID-19 crisis occurred that this was a very generous community but the support they've received lately has been on a whole new level.
"It makes you lose your breath for a second," Herlein said. "The community has been all hands on deck for us. It's been super meaningful."
At the same time, Herlein said she wants the community to know Oasis staff are doing everything they can to find ways to save money.
"We're really trying to minimize costs," Herlein said. "We know we're not the only ones in need of financial support."
While the loss in funding provided by Second Chance and the fundraiser was a big hit to Oasis's finances — about 25 percent of their overall budget — Herlein said their grant sources have been very flexible during this time in making sure they have the resources they need to continue providing necessary services for victims of domestic violence. Herlein said if the stay-at-home order lasts much longer, however, they may have to consider reallocating their grant dollars to cover other expenses, although she doesn't think they're close to cutting any services at this time.
At the moment, Herlein said their caseload is actually lower than normal, although reports indicate the domestic violence rate has been increasing around the state. She said there could be a number of explanations for why they haven't been getting as many calls from domestic violence victims, including some that are quite scary.
For one thing, Herlein said some of the victims they've been working with for some time have the skills they need to get them through this period. Another possible explanation is that with the concerns about the spread of coronavirus, it's bad timing for anyone — especially mothers with children — to escape from an abusive situation. With many people home from work right now, Herlein said there might also be less privacy for abuse victims to reach out for help.
"They might be more hesitant to leave right now," Herlein said. "It's more complex than it was prior to all this."
Considering the reports they're hearing from other parts of the state, Herlein said it's quite possible that domestic violence may actually be on the uptick, as tensions within households grow with the duration of the shutdown.
"Just because weren't not getting phone calls, doesn't mean it's not happening," Herlein said. "Every community is different though. We always want to be that place they can turn to if they need us."
Those who'd like to donate toward Oasis can visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/263152868416124/, which is a Facebook page set up to raise money in the absense of the Celebrate Women fundraiser.
