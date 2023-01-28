Oasis gearing up for Second Chance Prom in February

CADILLAC — While high schoolers across the Cadillac area may be looking forward to prom season, Oasis Family Resource Center is again hosting a prom event for those who are a little bit older.
Oasis Family Resource Center Executive Director Sara Shields said the Oasis Second Chance Prom will be a nostalgia-filled event for fun and a chance for Oasis to do some fundraising for the center’s domestic violence and advocacy programs and shelter.
“It’s like a prom. Some people like to dress up and some dress up in costumes from the year they graduated,” she said. “Other people dress in fancy dresses and some guys wear suits. There are no serious rules. We want people to have fun, support Oasis and support the work we do.”
Shields said there will be DJ playing music, dancing, snacks and a cash bar. She also said photographers from Sisters Studio will once again be at the event taking pictures. Although the event will be similar to the past events, Shields said it will be held at a new venue this year, The Barn Hall in Manton, 3888 N. Old U.S. 131 Hwy.
The event is scheduled on Feb. 11 and the before the event cost is $45 for a single ticket and $80 for a couple. The day of the event cost is $50 for a single ticket and $85 at the door if tickets are still available. So far, Shields said 50 tickets have been sold, so there are plenty of tickets left.
There also are still table sponsorships available for individuals or businesses to purchase, and Shields said those are $250. In addition to supporting Oasis, Shields said table sponsorship allows the person or business the opportunity to nominate candidates to be the Second Chance Prom King and Queen.
“The people who are sponsoring the tables will nominate people for king and queen. It is $1 to vote and a person can vote as many times as they want,” she said.
Tickets for the event are on sale through Oasis Family Resource Center’s Facebook page or, if available, at the door the day of the event.
