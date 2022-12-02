OASIS has paired all wish list participants with a donor

CADILLAC — Every Christmas, the clients of Oasis Family Resource Center turn in a wish list to fulfill their needs for the holiday season, and this year’s participants have already been matched with donors.
Oasis Executive Director Sara Shields said she’s been blown away by the support from the Cadillac community over the last year. The center was able to quickly match their clients, and Shields said many of the families who volunteer have made adopting a wish list an annual tradition.
When someone escapes a situation of domestic violence, they’re often walking away the breadwinner of their home, making it difficult to afford things like winter clothing and toys for their children. The last thing Shields wants is for survivors to feel like they have to return to an abuser for financial support.
“We’re trying to eliminate any possible reason for having to go back,” she said. “And we also want to see kids happy, and, you know, have a little bit of normalcy in their lives, a little bit of Christmas joy.”
Not only are the holidays a tough time for survivors money-wise, but it can be isolating. When they leave, there’s also a loss of stability, but Shields said the knowledge that there’s a supportive community behind them for the holidays lifts a burden from their shoulders.
“It’s really the entire community that always comes together and helps out at the holidays,” she said. “But anytime Oasis has reached out into the community for support, we’ve been really fortunate to get it.”
One of the more common requests this year were winter boots, coats and gloves, but Shields sees a desire for children’s toys most often. She said many donors will go out and get the most popular toy on the shelf.
Even though wish lists have already been picked up for the year, people can still reach out to the Oasis office and express interest in becoming a donor. Need is always high around the holidays, and Shields said it’s not unusual to have a few more wish lists show up as Christmas creeps closer.
Aside from fulfilling wish lists, Shields said community members are welcome to show their generosity in other ways, as donations are always needed.
The office will accept almost any item being offered, but gift cards can be helpful to hand out to walk-in clients who need help. Toy donations are also accepted year-round in the office for clients who arrive with children.
No matter how people provide support for the center through the holidays and beyond, Shields said they’re very grateful.
