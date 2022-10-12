OASIS observes domestic abuse awareness month

CADILLAC — October is Domestic Abuse Awareness month, and OASIS Family Resource Center will be doing its part to raise awareness through education and community events.
When people think of domestic abuse, OASIS Executive Director Sara Shields said they often imagine an act of physical violence, but in reality, abuse between partners comes in many different forms. During this year’s Domestic Abuse Awareness month, Shields and her staff are looking to reiterate the definition of domestic abuse for the public, and remind those who may be in need of help what services are available to them.
Acts of physical violence like punching, kicking and pushing do constitute as domestic abuse, but Shields said it’s quite common that physical abuse is preceded by mental and emotional abuse. By exposing the bigger picture on what behaviors fall under the abuse umbrella, Shields is hoping that it will drive home the seriousness of domestic abuse, and show the community that it’s more than someone having anger management problems.
“Sometimes when people are talking about domestic violence, they forget that it’s not just a family issue,” she said. “It’s a crime and should be prevented like any other crime, and then treated like a crime when it happens.”
Before a physical threat is present, abusers might use tactics like gaslighting, manipulation, stalking and intimidation to exhibit control over their partner and make them feel powerless.
Then, once a dominance has been established, physical abuse might manifest as a result. Not every case of domestic abuse includes a physical element, Shields said, but they should all be approached with the same care and sensitivity.
“People can be just as traumatized and have just as many issues when it never gets physical, and it just stays on that emotional abuse level,” she said. “So if somebody is in a relationship that never gets physical, they could still be a victim of domestic violence if they’re having all the emotional abuse.”
Domestic abuse is, by definition, exclusive to intimate partners, but Shields said that doesn’t necessarily mean it exists solely between spouses. OASIS has worked with both adults and minors who are experiencing all different levels of partnership with their abuser.
Escaping an abusive relationship can be difficult, Shields said, which is why spreading the word about Domestic Abuse Awareness month is so important. Raising awareness lets those who are experiencing abuse know that the resources are there to help them leave their partner.
“People ask me all the time, because of what I do, why don’t they just leave? Why would she go back to him? What was she thinking?” Shields said. “And really, it’s so complex, because not only have people been traumatized and torn down, their sense of self and their confidence is really affected by the abuse that they’ve gone through.”
In an abusive relationship, Shields said there is a strong power imbalance between partners. Victims of abuse are reluctant to leave, because their autonomy has likely been taken away from them, and the possibility of being homeless or without funds may keep them from seeking help. If there are kids involved, she said it’s common for them to be used as a manipulation tactic, such as threatening a CPS call.
Shields said OASIS is able to provide a number of services for victims of abuse, including counseling, financial assistance and access to food, clothing and toiletry items through its pantry. When space is available, OASIS can also help victims of abuse secure housing.
Each year, OASIS hosts multiple events centered around Domestic Abuse Awareness month, all of which are focused on encouraging support from the community. Shields said community engagement is what keeps OASIS in operation, and there will be several upcoming opportunities for members of the public to donate and be an ally for victims of abuse.
On Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m., OASIS will be holding a candlelight vigil at the market pavilion in the Cadillac Commons. Shields said they’ll be talking about domestic abuse and recognizing some attending victims and families who have dealt with abuse.
On Oct. 27, OASIS is partnering with the Michigan State Police to host its biannual stuff the blue goose donation event. An MSP trooper will be parked outside Walmart’s Cadillac location throughout the day to collect donations for families who are staying in the shelter.
Some local businesses will be selling purple ribbons, the official color of Domestic Abuse Awareness month, for $1 apiece through the end of October. The funds collected will also be used to support OASIS and its services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.