CADILLAC — The Oasis Family Resource Center will be hosting an online survivors auction to support families and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault starting Tuesday.
The online auction will begin June 15 at midnight and run until 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. This will be the first time Oasis is hosting an auction and will serve as a replacement for their Celebrate Women event, which got canceled due to COVID this year. The money raised from the auction will go toward helping Oasis continue to provide services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and family programs.
Since the Celebrate Women event was one of their biggest fundraisers, Cyndy Vogt, the donor relations and volunteer coordinator at Oasis, said they were unsure about what they could do in place of it. Seeing the success of other online auctions, Vogt said they decided to host their own and credits their volunteers for coming up with the idea.
“The idea for the auction really came from our volunteers,‘ Vogt said. “We really saw it as a good way to help support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.‘
Due to their strong connection to the community, Vogt said they received assistance from other nonprofit organizations about how to set up their auction. Vogt said their volunteers then went out to local businesses and ask them to put together gift baskets for the auction.
“It’s really one of those things you couldn’t do without volunteers,‘ Vogt said.
These gift baskets have different themes, depending on which company puts them together. Some include toys and decorative items, while others include cosmetic and grooming products. Vogt said they are auctioning off other items including a Pandora bracelet, high-end purses, and gift cards for local businesses. People will also have the opportunity to make a direct donation to Oasis, ranging from $100 to $500.
“It’s a good way to support local businesses,‘ Vogt said. “There really truly is something for everyone.‘
With the rise in domestic violence and sexual assault reports seen at Oasis, Vogt said their goal is to raise $10,000 for their organization. Vogt said she anticipates the bidding will be competitive, especially for their big-ticket items.
“We really feel confident we can achieve that goal,‘ Vogt said.
Vogt said the community has always been supportive and appreciated their help with putting the auction together.
“This town is just so generous sharing their knowledge,‘ Vogt said.
For more information about the auction and a complete list of items, please visit https://www.32auctions.com/OasisSurvivors2021.
Winners can pick up their items on Monday, June 21, or Wednesday, June 23, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Oasis Family Resource Center, 118 S. Mitchell St.
