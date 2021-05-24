CADILLAC — Survivors of domestic violence and abuse have long been served by the shelter operated by Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac.
But over the past year, Oasis leadership has re-calibrated the way the shelter runs, freeing up staff so they can spend more time on advocacy work.
In real-world terms, that means if a survivor would like somebody to come with them to file for a personal protection order or to file housing applications, shelter staff may be able to go with them.
It’s entirely dependent “on where they’re at in their own journey,‘ said Amber Herlein, executive director of Oasis.
“We want it to make it so that survivors could get the level of advocacy that we knew everyone wanted to give them,’ Herlein said.
“We call it mobile advocacy, it means going to them, it means reducing some of these barriers to get whatever their goals are so we can just help them,‘ Herlein said. “It’s their goals, it’s their life, and we’re there to support them.‘
To give survivors that added advocacy, Oasis has restructured staff time at the shelter and promoted two people to the manager level.
“We shifted our staffing structure, we shifted it to be a little bit more intentional about who was going to do what,‘ Herlein said.
In all, six and a half staff work at the shelter; with the changes this year, the shelter added a house manager and an advocacy manager; the rest of the shelter employees are shelter advocates.
The big change has been a change in the shelter’s shifts, so all the shifts overlap, meaning there are times of day when there are more people around, making it easier for shelter workers to accompany survivors to appointments.
The shelter changes were part of Herlein’s priorities; with four-and-a-half years under her belt leading Oasis, it had been part of Herlein’s plan to re-evaluate how the shelter could best meet the needs of survivors.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Oasis also received some funds that paid for changes within the shelter.
One of those changes included building an extra bedroom; however, that didn’t increase the shelter’s capacity because pandemic rules mean households can’t share a bedroom.
