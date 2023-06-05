CADILLAC — Two grants received last year allowed the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac to not turn away any women and children this past winter who were looking for a safe place to stay.
The hope is they will be able to do that again this winter.
Through grants from the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and the Missaukee Area Community Foundation, Oasis Family Resource Center Executive Director Sara Shields said the capacity of the Oasis shelter went from 16 to 30 beds. While the shelter wasn’t expanded, Shields said they were able to use the two grants, equally $25,000 together, to pay for overflow beds through the use of local hotels.
Not only did the funds pay for overflow shelter beds but also food and additional staffing, according to Shields. Thanks to the grants, Shields also said no one fleeing from an abusive situation was turned away this winter and left wondering where they were going to stay.
“I hate having to turn anyone away because we are at capacity. We only have 16 beds and in the summer we are not as full because people are camping, staying in a friend’s camper or sleeping in their car,” she said. “In the winter, those options are not available and they have kids in tow.”
She said both community foundations have funded other projects for Oasis previously including helping to fund the construction of a shelter pantry. Shields said they are super grateful for these donations and hope to receive similar grants in the future.
While the summer months are not as busy for the shelter, Shields said Oasis is always accepting food donations for the shelter and diapers. Both are constant needs no matter what time of year it is. Those donations can be dropped off at the Oasis office, 118 S. Mitchell St., during business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
