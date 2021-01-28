Participants of past polar plunge events in Cadillac and Lake City all had the pretty universal experience of being fully submerged in icy cold water.
This year, while the chill factor will remain, everyone's experience will be a little different.
Due to the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Oasis Family Resource Center's Polar Dip fundraiser normally held over Lake Cadillac will be done virtually, as will Special Olympics Michigan's Polar Plunge fundraiser normally held over Lake Missaukee.
Instead of gathering in large groups to take turns leaping into the frigid waters of either lake, participants will be asked this year to come up with their own ways of getting cold for a good cause.
"Our rules are simple: get cold, be safe, and share your story!" reads a press release issued recently by Oasis. "Creativity is the key. Dip into an ice-cold bath, add a bucket of ice over your head to your Tik-Tok dance, make a swimsuit snow angel."
Special Olympics Michigan posted similar directions for their virtual fundraiser: "Do snow angels in your swimsuit. Lounge in a cold water-filled kiddie pool in your backyard. Have a water balloon or squirt gun fight while wearing Halloween costumes. Have a family member spray you with a water hose or splash you with a bucket of cold water. Get as creative as you want and have fun with it!"
While both organizations are approaching their virtual fundraisers in similar ways, there are a few differences between the two campaigns.
In the Oasis "Polar Dip COVID Style 2021," participants will be asked to shoot a picture or video of the virtual dip to share on social media to show support for the organization and challenge friends to join the fun.
The event will run from Feb. 14 to Feb. 28. For information on the event and to register, go to cadillacoasis-frc.org, look up Oasis Family Resource Center on Facebook or call (231) 775-7299.
For the Special Olympics Michigan virtual polar plunge, participants can register any time before the end of February.
Similar to the Oasis campaign, those who participate in the Special Olympics campaign will be asked to take photos of their virtual plunge and send them to plungemi@somi.org and/or share them on the Special Olympics Michigan Facebook page.
Participants can also sign up to be a part of the first-ever Frozen 5K. Participants will be asked to choose their course and when they're done, send Special Olympics Michigan their times. In return, participants will get their choice of a Sport-Tek or heather cotton long sleeve shirt.
The plunge in Lake City is part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge series, which challenges thousands of brave jumpers at numerous locations around the state.
All funds raised go toward year-round sports training and athletic competition for nearly 23,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan. Their goal this year is to raise $500,000.
To register for the virtual polar plunge or Frozen 5K, go to https://www.classy.org/event/virtual-polar-plunge-and-frozen-5k/e313127.
