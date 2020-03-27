Oasis: this might be an especially scary time for domestic violence victims

CADILLAC — Being cooped up inside for weeks at a time is enough to bring tensions to a boil in just about any household. For those in abusive relationships, such conditions might be an inescapable nightmare.
Although the Oasis Family Resource Center in Cadillac currently doesn't have administrative hours and isn't meeting clients in person, Jesse Guest-Felsk said that doesn't mean those who need help can't receive it.
Guest-Felsk, who is the donor relations and volunteer coordinator at Oasis, said while their hours and services have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, if someone is in a life or death situation, they can still call their 24-hour crisis line and they will figure out a way to help them.
"We would problem solve that as a team," Guest-Felsk said.
During times of financial uncertainty, Guest-Felsk said household stress levels tend to increase, although they haven't seen an increase in domestic violence calls since residents started hunkering down in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Part of that may be due to abusers having more control of their victims at the moment, as they can more closely monitor what they're doing and with whom they are communicating.
"Things may be smoother right now," Guest-Felsk said. "(Victims) may be doing everything they can to keep the peace."
Guest-Felsk said other victims might have made the decision to stay with family members at this time rather than being in the same home as their abuser.
While it might be more difficult for some victims to get in contact with support provided by organizations such as Oasis, Guest-Felsk said they're doing their best at this time to check up on their clients through text messages, phone calls and video counseling.
Guest-Felsk said it's important they continue to provide a listening ear to victims while also reassuring them the situation isn't their fault. She said they also are helping victims to establish safety plans in the event they need to escape a dangerous situation.
At the moment, Guest-Felsk said they're mirroring their hours of operation roughly based off what the schools are doing. When conditions begin to improve, she said they will make a determination at that time when to resume their normal hours and services.
In the meantime, if someone needs help immediately, the Oasis crisis line number is (231) 775-7233.
