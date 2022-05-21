CADILLAC — Oasis Family Resource Center staff has decided to consolidate all their services under one downtown storefront. Second Chance Resale Store, soon to be Oasis Resale Store, will be moving its inventory over to 118 S. Mitchell St. starting June 6.
Downtown Cadillac is bustling with local businesses and consistent foot traffic, which is what inspired Oasis staff to make the move. With the tourism season quickly approaching, Community Impact Director Cyndy Vogt said they had to expedite their move to be a part of the summer action.
The true benefit of moving, Vogt said, is to increase visibility for the resale shop and all that it offers to survivors in the community. Second Chance accepts donated items from the community to be resold to those who are in need of those items at a discounted rate. Then, the profits are given back to Oasis to support their programming.
“So over and over and over again we hear, ‘we didn’t know you were there,’” Vogt said. “I’ve always been thinking, wouldn’t it be ideal to have everything, the Second Chance store, our administration offices, our counseling, our advocates, our parenting program, all under one roof.”
Second Chance will still be open at its original location, 1566 N. Mitchell St., to accept donations, but they will no longer be selling to the public. Any and all purchasing will be done at the downtown location.
Before starting the moving process, though, Vogt said there are plenty of items that need to be sold to lighten the load. There will be a Second Chance liquidation sale on Saturday, June 4.
Vogt said shoppers can bring in a grocery bag and fill it for a flat fee of $5. For anything outside the bag, Vogt said the price can be settled at the check-out counter.
“Our goal is to get rid of a lot of that stuff,” she said. “We’ve pulled off a lot of things off the floor that are going to be coming to our new store, but we always have so much that the community generously has given to us, that we want to try to move some of that and clear out the store a little bit.”
When survivors come in to the Oasis center, Vogt said her hope is that it can act as a one-stop shop. Right when they arrive, an advocate can be there to help them get settled, and they can shop around for needed items in the resale shop, or in the pantry. If they need counseling of any kind, then they can receive that in the same spot as well.
“It’s just a better way that we can serve people, and it gives us a great storefront,” Vogt said. “Downtown Cadillac, particularly in the summer, of course, is just booming, and we want to be a part of that success within that retail strip.”
Vogt said the pantry has been a huge asset to Oasis survivors, especially with the recent formula crisis. The pantry is run on community donations as well as funds brought in from the resale store.
There’s been a recent flood of individuals needing formula, and Vogt said the Oasis pantry has thankfully been able to provide. Some people were even coming from areas downstate to grab formula and diapers.
“I ended up working the front desk for a few times this week because we’re so busy, and I can’t tell you how many tears we have, just of pure joy,” Vogt said.
A ribbon cutting for the newly consolidated downtown Oasis will be taking place at 10 a.m. on June 16. There will be a few giveaways as well as some daily deals for the store on display for the community.
“It’s making sure that the community knows that we’re here that day,” Vogt said.
