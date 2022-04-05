OC Sheriff gives update to Friday shooting

REED CITY — Days after a shooting sent a Tustin man to a Traverse City hospital, little more was known about the incident and no arrests were made as the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office continued its investigation.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said Monday afternoon that detectives were able to talk to a few people regarding the incident, but he had no updates regarding the incident. He said detectives are still waiting to talk to the victim, but have yet to do that. He said he is hopeful that this will happen soon and that the victim should recover from his injuries.
The investigation started on Friday after Osceola County deputies were dispatched to a 911 call about a man with a gun on 19 Mile Road near 190th Avenue in Burdell Township, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. Once on scene, police said deputies discovered a 36-year-old Tustin man had sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
Life-saving measures were initiated by deputies and Osceola County EMS, according to police. The injured Tustin man was airlifted by Aeromed to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
On Friday, Cool said the 36-year-old victim was alive and talking to the sheriff’s office detective on the scene before he was taken to Traverse City.
While on scene Friday, police said a second person, a 34-year-old Tustin man, was identified as the shooter. Cool said the 34-year-old was briefly questioned but not arrested. Cool reiterated on Monday that the incident remained under investigation and could not divulge more information. The exact cause of this incident has yet to be determined, according to police.
