CADILLAC — Back in May, the fate of a more than 100-year-old structure was in limbo.
While the outlook was grim, Wexford County let the public know the end was near for the structure known as the Octagon Building. If a viable option and the finances to make it happen were not found, the building would be demoed.
In June, Crystal Lake Johnson spoke during public comment about the structure. She said there are interested parties who could have the capability to dismantle the Octagonal Building, take it off the Wexford County Fairgrounds and reassemble it in a different location as a museum and historical landmark.
On Tuesday, Johnson and Roger Bandeen address the Wexford County Executive Committee with their idea to save the building. While it could take up to two years before the building is moved, the idea is to have it be part of the Veterans Community Park.
Johnson and Bandeen returned to talk to the full board on Wednesday and the commissioners voted 9-0 to allow for the Veterans Serving Veterans organization to put its plan to work.
To finance the project, Johnson said they would first like the roughly $350 that was raised from the previous county sanctioned committee as well as a possible donation of the funds the county would have used to demolish the building. They also plan to do fundraising through the umbrella of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and seek grants through various historical societies, veterans, and agricultural programs. They also plan to hold events.
Goals for the building include holding historical tours, having various 4-H community projects, and Michigan State University Extension programs as well as local gardening and community programs. In the future, the hope is the Veterans Park and the octagon building will have expanded community involvement including weddings, gatherings, and even small concerts/performances.
Bandeen said the Veterans Park was looking to build an indoor pavilion but when Johnson approached them with the idea of moving the historic structure there, he liked the idea. He went to the Veterans Serving Veterans board and got the approval.
"We are happy. It would be a draw," he said, "Our board was very excited to partner with the county and have it in the park."
Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said the board is thrilled a viable option to save the historic building was found. He also said he believes the building will move to a great location and benefit a great group (Veterans Serving Veterans).
With the building's condition continually getting worse, Taylor said nothing has been discussed regarding stabilizing it, but he will talk with Wexford County Fair Board President Ted Meyer to see if there is something that can be done.
After years of discussing the issue of what to do with the historic octagonal building, Wexford County let the public know that demolition was a real option this past May. In light of the county's finances and the real possibility that revenues from the state will be significantly less than normal, the county didn't have the money to fix it.
While there have been numerous people in the community who have come together to make the historic structure a viable building, they were unable to come up with the money needed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.