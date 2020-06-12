CADILLAC — While little more information is known about potential plans regarding the historic Octagonal Building, Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman Gary Taylor said the county is open to listening.
At the June 3 full Wexford County Board of Commissioners meeting Crystal Lake Johnson spoke during public comment about the structure. She said there are interested parties who could have the capability to dismantle the Octagonal Building, take it off the Wexford County Fairgrounds and reassemble it in a different location as a museum and historical landmark. No other details were shared, but Johnson said she would have more information at the following week's Wexford County Executive Committee meeting.
At the meeting, Taylor said Johnson didn't necessarily offer more insight into who the person or persons were who are interested in saving the Octagonal Building but she did say they want to hold a presentation at the site of the structure. That presentation will set deadlines and dates for things to happen, according to Taylor. He also said the plan is now to keep the structure on the fairgrounds.
"She is going to give us two or three dates and (the commissioners) will pick a date that works," Taylor said. "They want to keep it there and we are open to that, but they will have to come up with the funds to maintain it."
Taylor said the idea is to use the building for things such as quilting shows, flower shows, and maybe a venue for weddings. He also said it is anticipated the meeting will likely be sometime toward the end of June or in early July.
In 2018, the executive committee received an offer to purchase the Octagonal Building for $1 with the end goal to have it removed from the Wexford County Fairgrounds and relocated somewhere else within Wexford County. As with many recent efforts, the sale never came to fruition.
For the past few years, it seems the question of what would become of the building was posed and researched but ultimately no action was ever taken.
With no action or recommendations from the Octagonal Building Committee over the past few years, it was eventually dissolved. That, however, didn't change the fact that something needs to be done as the condition of the building is not improving.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted to close the building in August 2015 after it was found to require major repairs. It was built in the early 1900s.
