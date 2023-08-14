CADILLAC — The death of a 49-year-old man who was shot by a Cadillac police officer over the weekend may be the first incident of its kind in the city's history.
Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka said it's at least the first of its kind within the living memory of anyone at the department. He said he discussed the incident with retired deputy chief Eric Eller, who served at the department for nearly 30 years, beginning in the 1990s. Eller said said during his time at the department, he does not remember a single case of a Cadillac police officer shooting and killing a suspect, although there was an instance of an officer shooting at a suspect but not killing them.
There have been other instances, however, of officer-involved shootings around the area, including in 2019, when an officer from the Evart Police Department tased a man who fell on the knife he was holding; and in 2015, when an MSP trooper shot and killed a man near Marion who reportedly rushed at police with a metal pipe.
Cadillac Police on Saturday were called to a report of a breaking and entering of an occupied home on Aldrich Street. Before arriving police were told that the suspect had a machete.
When police arrived they spoke to the victim, who confirmed a person had tried to break in, was still in the area and banging on the house with the machete. The officer located the suspected in an adjacent rear yard holding the machete to a dog’s throat, police report.
The officer gave loud verbal commands to the suspect, police report. The suspect, wielding the machete, then charged the officer, who fired his duty weapon, police said. When the officer determined that the suspect posed no further danger, the officers rendered first aid and began CPR, police said.
The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The Cadillac Police Department has turned over the investigation to the Michigan State Police.
The Cadillac officer, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, pursuant to Cadillac Police protocol.
Ottjepka said on Monday that there wasn't much else to report on the investigation; part of the reason why is because the officer who responded won't be able to write their report of what happened until they return from administrative leave.
A toxicology report has been scheduled to determine if the suspect was under the influence at the time of the incident. Details about why the man was in the area and if he knew anyone that lived there likely will be released as the investigation progresses, Ottjepka said.
The man's identity has been withheld pending notification of kin. The man is believed to be a resident of Cadillac.
Ottjepka said it's department policy in any officer-involved shooting to request an outside agency such as MSP conduct an investigation to determine that the officer followed proper protocol. Based on all available evidence, Ottjepka said he's confident that the officer in this case did.
Lt. Derrick Carroll, public information officer for the MSP Seventh District, said they handle these types of investigations the same way they would handle a homicide case.
They confiscate the weapon used in the killing, examine ballistic evidence at the scene, collect bullet casings, conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, talk to witnesses and officers and watch any available camera footage of the incident.
After reviewing all the evidence, Carroll said at that point they'll submit a report to the prosecutor's office, which then will make a determination if criminal charges should be pursued. This process may be complete within two to three weeks or it may take months, depending on if they have to wait for information such as autopsy results.
A resident of the neighborhood told the Cadillac News they heard what sounded like multiple shots being fired but assumed it was fireworks, so didn't think much more about it until they saw police lights outside their window.
