Official: despite rising fire danger, people still burning brush without permit

CADILLAC — Debra-Ann Brabazon was spending some time at the Highbanks Rollaway near Meauwataka over the weekend when she saw something in the distance that really disturbed her — plumes of smoke.
Brabazon, who is the U.S. Forest Service fire prevention and education specialist for the Huron-Manistee National Forest, said seeing those plumes from the excellent vantage point offered by the Highbanks Rollaway was evidence that some people are not heeding the warnings of the state to cease open burning activities.
For the time being, the Department of Natural Resources isn't issuing any burn permits in the Lower Peninsula. With COVID-19 quickly spreading throughout the state, the intention was to reduce the contact between people in the event a fire were to grow out of control and firefighters had to be called to suppress it.
"Burning yard debris is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan," reads a DNR statement on their website about the temporary burn permit moratorium. "Suspending burn permits reduces the potential for wildfires, which will limit the risk of exposing first responders to coronavirus and make sure trained personnel and equipment are available to assist with COVID-19 response as needed."
At this moment, Brabazon said the fire danger is growing rapidly as temperatures warm up.
"I see fuel," said Brabazon, quoting the movie "Only the Brave" in reference to all the dead leaves, grasses, branches and other materials on the ground. "It just takes one ember (for a fire to get out of control)."
Brabazon said the lack of leaf cover on trees allows the sun to shine directly on the ground, heating the surface and drying everything up. At this moment, Brabazon said all the ingredients are present for a wildfire to form — fuel, oxygen and heat from the sun.
Some people may think it's a good idea to burn brush right before a storm is coming in, since if a fire starts, the rain will just extinguish it. But Brabazon said this theory is misguided, as there may not be enough rain to put a fire out and the winds that often accompany a stormfront can act as a fire accelerant.
"It's careless, reckless behavior," Brabazon said about those who are burning without a permit. "It presents a potential risk to wildland and firefighters."
In the event that firefighters had to be called to knock down a fire caused by illegal or irresponsible burning, Brabazon said it could cost the offender a pretty penny: the minimum cost associated with aerial suppression efforts is around $10,000.
According to the DNR website, there are some counties in the Upper Peninsula where burning is still permitted, so long as the proper precautions are taken. In those areas, snow cover still exists, which is why burning is still being permitted. In Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties, however, there are no burn permits being issued.
That isn't to say people can't (responsibly) enjoy a campfire. Burn permits are not required for cooking or recreational campfires but Brabazon said it's important to always to remember the following steps when extinguishing the fire: drown with water; stir and feel; repeat until cold to the touch.
In the meantime, those with brush and other yard waste may be able to dispose of it in other ways that don't involve fire, including chipping it and turning it into compost, Brabazon said.
