CADILLAC — A Cadillac bicycle officer was patrolling near the greenway by the old dam on the Clam River this summer when she came upon the scene of a one-pot meth lab.
Cooks often use a single soda bottle to combine all the materials for making meth — hence the name, "one-pot."
Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka said one of the suspects noticed the officer coming and threw the lab into the river.
He said the suspects fled from the scene and the officer was not able to identify them.
When she pulled the lab out of the river, it caught on fire as a result of the unstable chemical reaction going on inside the bottle, which was wrapped in a paper bag.
This was just one of a plethora of instances that occurred in 2018 involving meth, the use of which drug enforcement officials say is on the rise.
According to Cadillac Police Department records, in 2017 officers investigated five cases involving meth and called in the Traverse Narcotics Team to assist them in an additional five investigations.
Ottjepka said they call TNT to assist in situations such as the one involving the bike officer, when there is an active lab or there are hazardous materials that have to be disposed of by professionals.
In 2018, the number of meth cases in Cadillac as of Oct. 18 was 15, with TNT called in to assist on an additional 10.
Combining the two types of cases, there were 10 in 2017, compared to 25 in 2018, and the year isn't even over yet.
That's an increase of 150 percent.
Osceola County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Badovinac confirmed meth cases have been on the rise in his county, as well.
"...as Osceola County's prosecutor, I am confronted daily with the crimes that occur in our county, none is more troubling to me than the ever-increasing problem with illegal drugs, most notably marijuana and methamphetamine," Badovinac wrote in a statement outlining his opposition to the legalization of recreational marijuana.
In terms of prevalence, Badovinac said meth and marijuana cases have become equally common in Osceola County.
TNT Detective Lt. Dan King said there is a much higher amount of meth in the area — particularly crystal meth, which is being transported from southern Michigan.
"We're coming across it all over," King said. "Dealers are buying much larger quantities. It's never been this available before."
King said the drug is potent and relatively cheap, about $35 a gram, which makes it more appealing than one-pot meth, which has to be cooked up with individual ingredients.
The increase in crystal meth on the streets is something many in law enforcement started noticing a couple years ago.
In January, Lori Dougovito, public affairs representative for the Michigan State Police, confirmed a statewide “increase in the import of crystal meth and a decrease in the one-pot production method.‘
Lawrence Payne, spokesperson for the Drug Enforcement Agency, said reports across the country paint a similar picture to what is occurring in Michigan, with less one-pot meth production and more crystal on the streets.
Payne said not only is crystal meth cheaper than one-pot meth, it also is far purer.
According to the 2017 National Drug Threat Assessment report unclassified by the DEA, most of the meth seized in the U.S. is produced in “super labs‘ in Mexico and distributed to gangs in major cities by various cartel groups.
King, with TNT, said another reason the use of meth may be up is that it doesn't kill people like heroin and other powerful opioids such as carfentanyl.
Opioid use may have leveled off in comparison to meth but that doesn't mean it has gone away.
Ottjpeka, Cadillac's director of public safety, said his officers have revived seven people since 2016 using Narcan, which reverses the effects of opioid overdose.
Four of those saves were made in 2016; two in 2017; and one so far in 2018.
Ottjepka said the majority of those saves required at least two doses of Narcan before the person was revived. One instance required three doses.
Ottjepka said Narcan is more available to users, which may be a reason the number of saves seems to be on the decline compared to 2016.
He said some users even have "Narcan parties," where they get high but make sure there is someone there to administer the Narcan if an overdose occurs.
"We have a drug problem that changes faces based on availability," said Wexford County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Elmore. "As one-pot meth rears is its head, we focus on it and try to push it away. Then crystal meth surfaces; we focus on it and try to push it away. Then heroin and fentanyl supply goes up; we focus on it then.
"Regarding opioids, we know that the biggest contributing factor was supply. Physicians seeking to treat their trusted patients in pain issued prescriptions. Efforts to curb the supply are likely reasons (it has leveled out). Another is awareness, which is the only benefit of the epidemic tagline. Any improvement is due to aggressive prosecution, altering supply, and increasing awareness; however, we are doing very little to stem the demand. Look around Wexford. (We) don’t have any in-patient programs here. We don’t have enough out-patient programs. Since no-one is jumping up to pay for those, we are left with prosecution. Thus, the game of whack-a-mole is likely to continue."
