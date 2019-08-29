CADILLAC — Every single man, woman and child should be prepared to react to an active shooter situation at any time and virtually any place.
Osceola County Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins said it’s an unfortunate reality of living in the 21st Century but one that can’t be ignored.
“This is a life lesson,‘ Watkins said. “People need to understand how to protect themselves.‘
Over the last two decades, mass shootings have happened in all corners of the country and in a diverse range of environments, from military bases and shopping centers to elementary schools.
According to the FBI, a mass shooting is defined as a single incident in which three or more people are killed. From 2000-2014, the majority of mass shootings — about 27% — occurred at businesses open to pedestrian traffic. The second most common site of mass shootings — at 24.4% — were schools, with the majority of those instances being pre-K, junior high and high school settings.
“While the threat of a mass casualty event is real but rare, the consequences of such an event are catastrophic,‘ reads a study published a few years ago by the FBI. “Just as hurricanes, floods, terrorism, and serial killings are relatively rare events, communities still devote resources to combat such instances when they do occur ... In this vein, preparing to respond to a mass casualty event of any kind, as well as attempting to prevent such an outcome, has the same goal — to save lives.‘
A couple years ago, Osceola County took part in an independent study of mass shooting events. Watkins said the goal of the study was to create a more efficient process for reacting to a mass shooting if one occurred.
The end result of that study was the creation of new framework that emphasized the importance of including a number of entities besides law enforcement in the plan for responding to a mass shooting, Watkins said.
He said a common factor observed in many mass shooting events was that people were unsure what to do and waited for guidance from police; in most cases, however, law enforcement were too preoccupied with neutralizing the threat to direct other people in what they should be doing.
Watkins said one of the big lessons they learned from this was that getting medical attention to victims of a mass shooting was imperative, even if police hadn’t fully cleared the scene.
In some instances, notably the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado, victims died some time after they initially were shot because EMS were not allowed to treat them until the scene was fully secure.
“Making a place totally safe is impossible,‘ Watkins said regarding these types of situations, where many details often are unknown.
This is why EMS personnel now undergo training on how to enter an area that may still be dangerous in order to help someone who has been shot.
Watkins said this is one example of why collaboration between multiple entities — including police, EMS, fire departments and the community at large — is important in preparing for a potential mass shooting.
Through active shooter simulations, Watkins said first responders and the public interact and learn what each others’ roles are. Osceola County has conducted a number of these simulations over the years.
Watkins said the public’s role during and in the aftermath of an active shooter incident is an important part of the response.
“The public has to understand that they are the responder for the first couple minutes (until police and others arrive),‘ Watkins said.
For the public, Watkins said the rule of thumb to follow to make it out of a mass shooting alive is “run, hide, fight.‘
This strategy was developed by the Department of Homeland Security, which offered additional details regarding each step (see infobox at the end of the article).
If you can escape the area, that is usually the best option, followed by finding a place to hide and if all else fails, confronting the shooter.
The FBI notes that in all 21 cases from 2000 to 2014 where someone — including a security guard or teacher — attempted to confront or incapacitate the shooter, the attempt was successful.
“These actions likely saved the lives of students and others present,‘ the FBI report concluded.
“I’m not going to tell someone they should do that and I’m not going to tell someone they shouldn’t,‘ said Wexford County Emergency Management Director Travis Baker regarding a confrontation with the shooter.
In Wexford County, Baker said they have a comprehensive plan for how to deal with mass shootings in a variety of circumstances. This plan includes reaching out to the public to inform them of the situation.
In the past, Wexford County used the service Nixle to send emergency messages to people in the area but at the beginning of the year, this service became more expensive than the county could afford, Baker said.
They are in the process of working on a different way to deliver these messages and likely will have something in place by next year, Baker said.
In general, Baker said they will advise people to avoid the area where a mass shooting is believed to have occurred or is ongoing. In the event it happens at a school, Baker said the immediate reaction from many parents will be to go there to ensure their child isn’t hurt.
While he understands this instinct, Baker said it’s important to realize that police won’t want people — even parents of kids — on school grounds until they have it secure.
From a law enforcement perspective, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said they regularly train with a regional team that specializes in responding to mass shootings and similar types of incidents.
Taylor said his deputies also are trained to immediately address a threat if they are at the scene of a potential mass shooting, rather than wait for an extended period for a certain number of officers to arrive.
Deputies have been equipped with additional equipment and body armor in their vehicles for this reason, Taylor said.
“This is something that is constantly evolving,‘ Taylor said. “We have to do everything we can to stay sharp.‘
Like Taylor’s deputies, Michigan State Police Lt. Travis House said troopers undergo regular training for active shooter scenarios.
“Our troopers attend training sessions which often include officers from multiple jurisdictions,‘ House said. “The training is always evolving, as we learn something new each time one of these tragedies happens. The trainings take place in buildings (including schools) and often involve the use of paint ammo for maximum realistic effect.‘
House said since the response from law enforcement is basically the same in all situations, it really doesn’t make much difference what type of building they are responding to.
“If someone finds themselves involved in one of these events and encounters police, they should expect that the police will likely search and detain them while they figure out what’s going on,‘ House said. “It’s very important that people are cooperative and help us to find the source of the danger.‘
As for how to talk to small children about the threat posed by a shooter at their school, Osceola County Emergency Management Director Watkins said he thinks they understand the basics of the situation and it shouldn’t be a discussion to avoid.
“Talk to your kids — they understand there are bad guys out there,‘ Watkins said. “I think it’s important to just help them understand why they need to move quickly or stay quiet, if necessary.‘
Watkins said schools are required to conduct drills for mass shooting scenarios — something he recommends for private businesses and other public gathering places, as well.
For the individual, thinking about how to escape from your workplace, a store, or any other place you frequent is something everyone should do, Watkins said.
“Take a few minutes to assess that,‘ he said. “It will go a long way.‘
Although making it out of a mass shooting alive is the focus of this article, MSP Lt. House said stopping a shooting before it starts should be the ultimate goal.
“The biggest message your readers should receive is that they are our biggest ally in combating this type of crime,‘ House said. “The best way to prevent loss of life is to prevent the event altogether. That often happens when someone from the public reports a suspicious situation to police.‘
Run
• Have an escape route and plan in mind
• Leave your belongings behind
• Keep your hands visible
Hide
• Hide in an area out of the shooter’s view
• Block entry to your hiding place and lock the doors
• Silence your cell phone and/or pager
Fight
• As a last resort and only when your life is in imminent danger
• Attempt to incapacitate the shooter
• Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.