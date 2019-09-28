REED CITY — Yelling for help, retching and coughing could be heard outside the Reed City Hospital as hospital staff and local emergency responders practiced a mass casualty event.
Reed City Hospital staff and Osceola County Emergency Medical Services worked on communicating, working together and preparing for the unlikely event of a multi-vehicle crash involving a chemical spill outside the hospital on Monday, Sept. 23.
In picking the scenario, Spectrum Health Emergency Preparedness Specialist Holli Werner said it came down to what was most likely to occur out of a list of unlikely scenarios.
“When looking at what we can practice, we want to pick something, though still highly unlikely, that the staff at the hospital may encounter,‘ Warner said.
Werner also said the chemical spill was something the hospital had not practiced in some time.
“I think the staff was also due to practice something like this,‘ she said. “It never hurts to be over-prepared for whatever may come into the ER. It is when you are not prepared that the unlikely will happen.‘
The expenditure of the hospital staff in a small area was also taken into consideration when picking from different scenarios.
“We wanted to pick something that, if it were to ever really happen, would have the greatest impact on the hospital,‘ she said. “We wanted to pick something that might require a lot of manpower and see how our staff dealt with it.‘
During the scenario, pretend “victims‘ were transported to the hospital by EMS and the hospital emergency response team put up a decontamination tent as part of the exercise.
Upon arriving at the hospital, either via EMS or on their own, volunteers were treated for a multitude of injuries ranging from cuts to facial injuries and broken bones, some even not being able to breathe due to being exposed to the chemical spill, and were quickly ushered from one station to the next. Some of the “victims‘ were even sent to a decontamination tent where they were asked to take off their outer layer of clothes and hose themselves down.
One group of walk-up “victims‘ was extra vocal about needing help and their ailments as they waited for nurses to get them into the system and into the hospital for treatment.
“It was a chaotic event,‘ said Werner, “but that is part of our jobs; to make order out of chaos.‘
Though chaotic, Werner said she believed the training was successful but knew there would be some improvements that would need to be made and addressed after the fact.
“Communication is an area we are always working on, not just between the hospital staff but also between the hospital and our community partners.‘
Though communication is always a skill being worked on, Werner said she was impressed with how EMS and hospital staff worked with each other while trying to navigate communication.
“For us at Spectrum health, we work well together across the different departments, so this was a great way to continue strengthening that collaboration. It was also great to see how receptive the staff and EMS were,‘ she said. “I am very pleased with the level of cooperation from both sides.‘
