LAKE CITY — A 47-year-old Ohio man is awaiting arraignment in Missaukee County after he allegedly attempted breaking and entering, fled from police and stole a John Deere Gator on Tuesday.
At 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, police said deputies from the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a Forest Township residence to a report of a subject who broke a window and was attempting to gain access into the Southview Drive home. Police said the victim in this crime reported before the arrival of deputies, the suspect fled into the woods behind the residence.
Deputies requested assistance from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police K-9 unit and police said a perimeter was set up. The K-9 unit did a track but did not locate the suspect.
Police said at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday, Missaukee County Central Dispatch received a call from a Forest Township resident on North Decker Road who reported the theft of a John Deere Gator from their property. Police said they believed the vehicle was taken by the same suspect in the original incident.
At around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, police said Missaukee County deputies advised the Gator, matching the description of the one taken from the North Decker Road residence and the suspect, had just fled from them in the area of Johnson and Nelson roads in Norwich Township.
Missaukee County deputies and MSP units located the Gator had crashed and was abandoned in the area of the two-track, according to police. The MSP K-9 unit began a second track and police said this time the K-9 officer located the suspect. The Ohio man was taken into custody and is currently lodged in the Missaukee County Jail pending his arraignment, police said.
