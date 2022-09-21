LAKE CITY — A Findlay, Ohio man faced multiple drug dealing offenses in Missaukee County’s 84th District Court and could face more.
Jeffery Charles Rebarchek was charged with one count of breaking and entering, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, and maintaining a drug house for his connection with a traffic stop incident on July 4 in Missaukee County.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Rebarchek is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Traverse Narcotics Team detectives assisted the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation stemming from the July 4 traffic stop. A Missaukee County deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Rebarchek, who was a suspect in a Wexford County aggravated assault, according to TNT. During the traffic stop, more than $81,000 in cash was located and a large quantity of marijuana, police said.
At that point, Missaukee County requested the assistance of TNT and Rebarchek was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, TNT said. Detectives from TNT obtained a search warrant on Rebarchek’s vehicle and located more than 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 25 grams of psilocybin mushroom and other evidence of narcotics trafficking, police said.
TNT said the more than $81,000 and Rebarchek’s vehicle were seized under the Controlled Substance Act and he was released on bond. Police also said Rebarchek was placed on a tether awaiting court on the Wexford County assault charges. Police said Rebarchek cut his tether, fled the area and failed to appear in court. A failure to appear warrant was then issued for Rebarchek, according to police.
On Sept. 6, police said Missaukee County deputies responded to an address in Lake City for a report of an attempted breaking and entering. A male suspect fled the scene when police arrived and a Michigan State Police K9 officer, MSP Emergency Support Team, Houghton Lake MSP Post troopers and TNT detectives responded to the scene, according to police.
After a lengthy K9 search, police said Rebarchek was located and was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and cash. At the time of the second incident, Rebarchek also had a failure to appear warrant and a three-count felony warrant from TNT for the July 4 incident, police said. Rebarchek was lodged at the Missaukee County jail on TNT warrants from the July 4 incident.
TNT detectives are seeking additional charges for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine related to the Sept. 6 incident and the Missaukee County prosecutor is reviewing the case for possible charges.
The court set Rebarchek’s bond related to the July 4 incident at $20,000 cash.
