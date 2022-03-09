CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Bowling Green, Ohio, man faced domestic violence, felony drunken driving and other charges during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Thomas Christopher Dean was charged with domestic violence, operating while intoxicated third offense, malicious destruction of personal property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and interfering with electronic communication for his connection with an incident on March 4 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the possible sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted of the drunken driving offense, Dean faces twice the maximum of one to five years in prison and fines of $500 up to $5,000 or probation with 30 days to a year in jail with at least 48 hours to be served consecutively and 60 to 180 days of community service as well as rehabilitation, costs of prosecution, cost of emergency response and mandatory vehicle immobilization. He also faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines and fees if convicted of the malicious destruction of personal property offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Dean is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A press release from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stated troopers were dispatched at 8:55 p.m. on March 4 to a report of an assault that occurred along a road in Haring Township. Police said the victim alleged she and her boyfriend had just broken up and she dropped him off at a friend’s house.
The press release then said the boyfriend, later identified as Dean, called the victim to say he left his wallet in her vehicle. Police said she was returning Dean’s wallet when she saw his car on the side of the road. The victim then stopped to return his wallet and he assaulted her. Police said the victim eventually was able to escape and she called 911. The victim was treated for her injuries at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Dean was arrested by troopers during a traffic stop on Seeley Road near M-55 and police said he displayed signs of intoxication. Sobriety tests were administered, and police said Dean was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
The court set Dean’s bond at $35,000 cash or surety and he is scheduled to have a probable cause conference on March 15.
