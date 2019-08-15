HOUGHTON LAKE — A 23-year-old Ohio man who was reported missing after he went kayaking on Houghton Lake was found and is safe.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post investigated a missing person report after a call came in from Faust's Resort regarding a kayaker, according to a release by police. The family of Anthony Alexander Anstead informed troopers he had left the resort to kayak across Houghton Lake and had not been seen in more than three hours, police said.
With the information, troopers immediately placed a media release advising locals of the Anstead. Within 10 minutes, a Houghton Lake resident reported seeing a kayak matching the description of Anstead's floating upsidedown approximately one mile out from the north shore of the lake, according to police.
The resident contacted a local fisherman who happened to be out on the lake fishing and advised him of the situation. The fisherman responded to the area of the floating kayak and he located the floating kayak as well as Anstead, who was floating with his kayak, police said. The fisherman loaded Anstead and his kayak aboard his pontoon and brought him to safety at Faust’s Resort.
Anstead was reported in good health and denied medical assistance on the scene, according to police.
