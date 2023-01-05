Ohio man sentenced to prison on drug, larceny convictions

Jeffery Charles Rebarchek was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 10 years with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to the delivery or manufacture of marijuana for his connection with an incident on July 4 in Reeder Township. He also received the same sentence for a guilty plea to a charge of larceny of $20,000 or more, a 2020 John Deer Side-by-Side for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Forest Township.