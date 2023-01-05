Ohio man sentenced to prison on drug, larceny convictions

LAKE CITY — A 48-year-old Findlay, Ohio man pleaded was sentenced to prison stemming from convictions on multiple offenses, including one involving the dealing of drugs during a recent court appearance in Missaukee County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jeffery Charles Rebarchek was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 10 years with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to the delivery or manufacture of marijuana for his connection with an incident on July 4 in Reeder Township. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and those are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection also may begin while he is incarcerated.
As part of the plea, charges of maintaining a drug house or vehicle and possession of analogues, psilocybin mushrooms, were dismissed at sentencing.
He also received the same sentence for a guilty plea to a charge of larceny of $20,000 or more, a 2020 John Deer Side-by-Side for his connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Forest Township. He also was ordered to pay $258 in fines and $5,000 in restitution. These assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and collection may begin while incarcerated.
As part of that plea, charges of breaking and entering a building with intent, failure to report an accident, malicious destruction of a building, $200 or more but less than $1,000 and a habitual offender second offense notice were dismissed at sentencing.
Also as part of the pleas he accepted, Rebarchek had a third case involving methamphetamine dismissed in its entirety at sentencing.
Traverse Narcotics Team detectives assisted the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation stemming from the July 4 incident. A Missaukee County deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Rebarchek, who was a suspect in a Wexford County aggravated assault, according to TNT. During the traffic stop, more than $81,000 in cash was located and a large quantity of marijuana, police said.
At that point, Missaukee County requested the assistance of TNT and Rebarchek was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail, TNT said. Detectives from TNT obtained a search warrant on Rebarchek’s vehicle and located more than 1.6 pounds of marijuana and 25 grams of psilocybin mushroom and other evidence of narcotics trafficking, police said.
TNT said the more than $81,000 and Rebarchek’s vehicle were seized under the Controlled Substance Act and he was released on bond. Police also said Rebarchek was placed on a tether awaiting court on the Wexford County assault charges. Police said Rebarchek cut his tether, fled the area and failed to appear in court. A failure to appear warrant was then issued for Rebarchek, according to police.
On Sept. 6, police said Missaukee County deputies responded to an address in Lake City for a report of an attempted breaking and entering. A male suspect fled the scene when police arrived and a Michigan State Police K9 officer, MSP Emergency Support Team, Houghton Lake MSP Post troopers and TNT detectives responded to the scene, according to police.
After a lengthy K9 search, police said Rebarchek was located and was found in possession of more than 20 grams of methamphetamine and cash. At the time of the second incident, Rebarchek also had a failure to appear warrant and a three-count felony warrant from TNT for the July 4 incident, police said. Rebarchek was lodged at the Missaukee County jail on TNT warrants from the July 4 incident.
